Man’s untimely loud fart leads to his arrest, leaves Twitter in splits

In a bizarre case, a man hiding from the police ended up getting caught when he got betrayed by his fart. Yes, you read it right. The man hiding from the police gave up his location due to his ill-timed flatulence.

Police department issued an arrest warrant against the person for possession of controlled substance, reports Fox News. Also, they were in search of the person. To throw off the police of his scene, the suspect hid in a bush and made it difficult for the authorities to find him. However, unfortunately - or fortunately for the police – it was the accused person’s fart that gave away his hiding place. His loud fart caught the attention of the cops and eventually, led to his arrest.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the news on Twitter. “If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a [sh**] day,” the police department tweeted.

If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day. #TuesdayThoughts 🚓 #ItHappened pic.twitter.com/BGJoPNKr3n — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 9, 2019

In a follow up tweet, on the same post, the department further jokingly added, “We’ve gotta give props to @LibertyMissouri Police for using their senses to sniff him out!”

The person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.



We’ve gotta give props to @LibertyMissouri Police for using their senses to sniff him out ! — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 9, 2019

The incident landed Twitter into a laughter frenzy as they dropped hilarious comments on the post.

Was he trying to throw them off his scent? 😂 — CGeisert (@CGeisert) July 9, 2019

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 16:43 IST