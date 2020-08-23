e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Delhi NGO set to install contact-free washbasins, water purification systems in schools

Delhi NGO set to install contact-free washbasins, water purification systems in schools

Praanaadhar’s primary objective is the installation of water purification systems in rural areas in and around Delhi to improve the quality of drinking water.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
Praanaadhar, an NGO co-founded in 2012 by two sisters -- Prakriti Singh, and Suhasini Singh -- is carrying out this initiative. (representational image)
Praanaadhar, an NGO co-founded in 2012 by two sisters -- Prakriti Singh, and Suhasini Singh -- is carrying out this initiative. (representational image)(HT Photos)
         

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an NGO is installing contact-free washbasins and sanitiser dispensers in a school in Madanpur Khadar and a water purification system in another educational institution.

Praanaadhar, an NGO co-founded in 2012 by two sisters -- Prakriti Singh, and Suhasini Singh -- is carrying out this initiative.

Its primary objective is the installation of water purification systems in rural areas in and around Delhi to improve the quality of drinking water.

“We are in the process of installing a water purifier in S A H School Mathurapur, which will make clean drinking water accessible to their students. They had a purifier and it wasn’t operational for some time now. They have 300 children and we are installing a purifier,” said Suhasini on Saturday.

In the second school in Madanpur Khadar, the NGO is installing contact free wash basins and sanitizer dispensers.

“I want to start with one school to install these contact free sinks. We have tied up with another organisation and the artisans are making the sinks. I am planning to branch out with this initiative and then I will probably do it in the Mathurapur school also,” she added.

Suhasini passed out from The Shri Ram School. Prakriti graduated from UC Berkeley and is working as a research associate with J Pal.

tags
top news
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
CBI calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook for questioning
CBI calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook for questioning
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
With China tensions rising, US joins Taiwan to mark battle anniversary
With China tensions rising, US joins Taiwan to mark battle anniversary
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In