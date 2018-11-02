Delhi Pollution: As air quality worsens, residents take to Twitter voice concern

The air quality in Delhi has been going from bad to worse. With pollution level on the rise, the national capital has been shrouded in a haze as people in the city increasingly complain about health issues. Children are among the worst affected by the pollution. Several schools have also begun restricting outdoor activities for students and discontinued morning assemblies as precautionary measures to deal with the issue. A multilayered system to fight air pollution was rolled out in the national capital on Thursday. However, with Diwali just around the corner, the air quality is likely to worsen.

Meanwhile, residents of the national capital are increasingly taking to Twitter to voice their concern over the pollution issue. While some are complaining about the issue, many others are using pictures to illustrate just how bad the situation is getting.

#DelhiPollution

Seriously awaiting for air to clear.. .

Really concerned for kids and elderly people. .. — Jithin (@Jithin51005190) November 2, 2018

Just in case you thought the news around the current pollution levels in NCR is fake news, The under construction Cyber Park in Gurgaon is barely visible from my office just 500mts behind it. #AirQuality #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/8Zo1H3rLrS — Kondadadi Rahul (@krrahulkr91) November 2, 2018

30 mins out of Delhi and 10 mins away from #DelhiPollution. Welcome to the poison chamber! pic.twitter.com/9GTMC4eVyD — Nitin Wali (@nitroreload) November 1, 2018

I stick to the notion, Delhi is the worst place when it comes to quality-living. #DelhiPollution — Enjeela Shakeel (@EnjeelaShakeel) October 27, 2018

Delhi’s air quality is so poor, son not well, missing school for none of his fault. How will we survive Diwali! #delhipollution @ArvindKejriwal — Sweta Singh (@swetasingh2000) October 28, 2018

This would make for a great, green pollution free firecracker this Diwali #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/nlJ6kORYw4 — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) October 31, 2018

No Odd-Even rule this year?? #DelhiPollution — Jigarr Jain (@MeinTeraHero) November 1, 2018

The air is so polluted in Delhi that one can just choke to death. The city has become a breathing hell. #pollution #DelhiPollution — MARTAND JHA (@MARTANDJ) November 1, 2018

Dear government, please secure Delhi’s right to life. Give us clean air to breathe. #DelhiPollution #PollutedPolitics — Pradeepika Saraswat (@iampradeepika) November 1, 2018

When I woke up around 6 today, it was so dark because of the smog that I thought I'd got the time wrong. And I had breathing problems as soon as I landed yesterday. Dreading to think about next week after the crackers. #DelhiPollution — Songarin (@SongarinSK) November 1, 2018

As the pollution worsens in Delhi, a ban on private vehicles is likely. The odd-even scheme may also be rolled out by the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) to control the number of vehicles in order to combat the high levels of pollution.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 14:37 IST