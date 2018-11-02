Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 02, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi Pollution: As air quality worsens, residents take to Twitter voice concern

Children are among the worst affected by the pollution

it's viral Updated: Nov 02, 2018 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Delhi,Twitter,air quality
A motorcyclist covers his face to protect himself from the air pollution near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The air quality in Delhi has been going from bad to worse. With pollution level on the rise, the national capital has been shrouded in a haze as people in the city increasingly complain about health issues. Children are among the worst affected by the pollution. Several schools have also begun restricting outdoor activities for students and discontinued morning assemblies as precautionary measures to deal with the issue. A multilayered system to fight air pollution was rolled out in the national capital on Thursday. However, with Diwali just around the corner, the air quality is likely to worsen.

Meanwhile, residents of the national capital are increasingly taking to Twitter to voice their concern over the pollution issue. While some are complaining about the issue, many others are using pictures to illustrate just how bad the situation is getting.

As the pollution worsens in Delhi, a ban on private vehicles is likely. The odd-even scheme may also be rolled out by the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) to control the number of vehicles in order to combat the high levels of pollution.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 14:37 IST

tags

more from it s viral