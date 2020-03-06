e-paper
Delhi Rain: Blankets, chai and peace on Twitter's mind amid heavy downpour

Delhi Rain: Blankets, chai and peace on Twitter’s mind amid heavy downpour

Delhi rain has also encouraged many to share messages of peace.

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From pictures and videos of the rain to their reactions to the surprise showers, tweeple are posting some wonderful posts about Delhi rain.
From pictures and videos of the rain to their reactions to the surprise showers, tweeple are posting some wonderful posts about Delhi rain. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

It’s pouring in Delhi and Twitter just can’t keep calm. Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday evening following a spell of showers the night before. With it, the rain has brought a cold spell that is predicted to continue for the next 20 days according to reports. Now, Twitter is going into overdrive posting their reactions on the sudden weather changes.

From pictures and videos of the rain to their reactions to the surprise showers, tweeple are posting some wonderful posts about Delhi rain. The spell has also encouraged many to share messages of peace. And of course there are those who cannot stop themselves from posting memes on Delhi rain and the various scenarios it brings.

Here are some tweets on Delhi Rain:

Cue all the baarish songs…

While some stay put in office. “Phir se baarish ho rahi hai, kya?”

Some got in the mood for thodi shayari

So this is how you enjoy the rain…

Rain brought some happiness

For some, not so much

And with the rain came some hope…

Delhi rain has caused traffic snags across the national capital. The showers have also affected air travel.

What’s your take on the sudden Delhi rain?

