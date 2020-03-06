Delhi Rain: Blankets, chai and peace on Twitter’s mind amid heavy downpour
Delhi rain has also encouraged many to share messages of peace.
It’s pouring in Delhi and Twitter just can’t keep calm. Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday evening following a spell of showers the night before. With it, the rain has brought a cold spell that is predicted to continue for the next 20 days according to reports. Now, Twitter is going into overdrive posting their reactions on the sudden weather changes.
From pictures and videos of the rain to their reactions to the surprise showers, tweeple are posting some wonderful posts about Delhi rain. The spell has also encouraged many to share messages of peace. And of course there are those who cannot stop themselves from posting memes on Delhi rain and the various scenarios it brings.
Here are some tweets on Delhi Rain:
Cue all the baarish songs…
Baadal barse tarse dil 😍#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/FLlkbzAXXT— Sapna Madan ❄️Care4Animals❄️ (@sapnamadan) March 6, 2020
Bheegi Bheegi Raaton mein 😍😍❤❤🌨🌧⚡ pic.twitter.com/BjbuXS0cct— Rosy (@rose_k01) March 6, 2020
While some stay put in office. “Phir se baarish ho rahi hai, kya?”
So beautiful!! Though I am stuck in office #DelhiRains https://t.co/bTbDp8brmb— Kirandeep (@raydeep) March 6, 2020
Some got in the mood for thodi shayari
ye baarishien aakhir kb tk tadpayegi,— Ashfak khan (@Starash786) March 6, 2020
jb deedar mehboob k naseeb nhi ye boondien kya hi ishq krwayengi..!!#DelhiRains
जब देखो रोता ही रहता है!— Manav Yadav (@ManavLive) March 6, 2020
दिल है या बादल?#NoidaRains #DelhiRains https://t.co/hwT1IuGmAy pic.twitter.com/ofjg5YmMRd
So this is how you enjoy the rain…
Make a Tea, Take the Murukku, enjoy the rain!!!!!!!!— SriMani🌐 (@Srimanikandans) March 6, 2020
😇😇😇🤩🥰#DelhiRains #raining #rainyday #மழைமழை pic.twitter.com/teNQkdmQMC
Who else is #craving for some #icecream ..?? When it #rains go grab some icecream , wrap yourself with a #warm #fluffy blanket nd dig into the creamy #deliciousness ...!!🥰...!! #needicecream #DelhiRains #love #nazdragon #delhi— Nazdragon (@iamnazdragon) March 6, 2020
Rain brought some happiness
Oh the weather! 😍😍😍#DelhiRains #FridayVibes 😎 pic.twitter.com/yQ9mOyH0sg— MeGha (@MelodiousBirdie) March 6, 2020
For some, not so much
RAIN RAIN GO AWAY #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Qxs5lAzx4T— Eevee.🐼 (@ohokahnoshit) March 6, 2020
And with the rain came some hope…
Just as this rain in Delhi will reduce the pollution of the atmosphere,— Rahul Raj (@Rahulraj1207199) March 6, 2020
so will the pollution of the minds be reduced.
God's Sake 🙏😭#DelhiRains#DelhiViolance pic.twitter.com/2GVBPHiq4W
That was some thunderstorm and rain show!— Sunny Soral (@sunnysoral) March 6, 2020
Awesome weather. Rain gods trying to rinse away the toxins in the Delhi soul.
May the love prevail.#Delhirains #delhirain #Indiametsky #indiastormIWM pic.twitter.com/27GJGJtmio
Delhi rain has caused traffic snags across the national capital. The showers have also affected air travel.
What’s your take on the sudden Delhi rain?