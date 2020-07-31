e-paper
Delhi’s iconic Chandni Chowk is getting a makeover. German Ambassador to India tweets video

“Do you recognize this walkway?” tweeted Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screenshot of the video shared by German Ambassador to India on Twitter.
The image is a screenshot of the video shared by German Ambassador to India on Twitter. (Twitter/Walter J. Lindner)
         

A tweet by Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India, has sparked a chatter among people on Twitter. Lindner took to the micro-blogging site to share a video of one of the most iconic places of Delhi, Chandni Chowk, getting a facelift.

“Do you recognize this walkway?” he tweeted and chances are if the video is shown to you without context, it may take you more than one glance to identify this famous shopping street.

“Yes, it’s Delhi’s iconic #ChandniChowk. Once full of cars, rikshaws & noise, it is getting a facelift & being turned into a traffic-free zone! A great transforms & initiative expected to be completed by November,” he added.

The video opens with Lindner talking about him standing in the iconic market. Then he goes on to praise the initiative of giving the place a makeover. The empty streets on Chandni Chowk, which are completely different from the image one associates with of the place, may leave you surprised.

With over 83,000 views, the post has also amassed more than 3,100 likes. Additionally, it has gathered close to 800 retweets – and counting. The video won people over and it’s clear from the comments they shared.

What do you think of the video?

