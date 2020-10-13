Derpy doggo tries to get its bone stuck in a basket out, hilarity ensues. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:49 IST

If you’re looking for a little lift-me-up or just something to make you giggle a bit, then look no further. This video of a dog trying to get its bone out of a basket may do the trick for you.

Shared on Reddit on October 13, this recording is almost 20 seconds long. Watching the clip may leave you wishing that that was not the case. “My dog’s bone is stuck in a basket,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a blonde furred doggo. The pooch’s snout is in a wicker basket, as it holds onto a bone stuck in it with its teeth. The cute canine walks around the house in that position, almost bumping into various things as it tries to get its toy out.

Check out the hilarious incident here:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the post received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has almost 5,000 upvotes and many appreciative comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I love how his tail never stops wagging”.

Another individual wrote, “OMG I lost it when he ran into the wall”. “Gotta love how he doesn’t care... he’ll happily carry around that basket bone all day!” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user made a pun when stating, “A right basket case, love it”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Fluffy puppies vs ‘scary’ dinosaur: This showdown is adorable. Guess who wins