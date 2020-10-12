e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fluffy puppies vs ‘scary’ dinosaur: This showdown is adorable. Guess who wins?

Fluffy puppies vs ‘scary’ dinosaur: This showdown is adorable. Guess who wins?

The video features a showdown between a pup army and a T-Rex toy.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 19:33 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
this video of a puppy-vasion is something that will lift your mood instantly.
this video of a puppy-vasion is something that will lift your mood instantly.(Instagram/@waterfrontgoldens)
         

We don’t need to stress on the fact that puppies can make anything better. And this video of a puppy-vasion is something that will lift your mood instantly. However, we should warn you that the ‘ferocious’ puppies may just steal your heart as you watch this clip.

Shared on the Instagram profile of Waterfront Golden Retrievers, the video makes for a very entertaining watch. It features a showdown between a pup army and a T-Rex toy.

The clip starts with an indoor space with many fluffy puppies playing around. As the clip goes on, the puppies try to pounce and take down the toy dinosaur with some ‘extreme’ tackling skills. In the end, it’s the puppies that emerge victorious and prance around happily.

“Golden floof nuggs vs tiny Rexie,” reads the caption alongside the video. Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted on October 11, the clip has garnered over 3.8 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the fluffy puppies and showered the comments section with heart and kissing face emojis. Many also expressed how they wanted to pet the cuties all at once.

“Rexie is getting owned!” joked an Instagram user lauding the ‘brave’ pups. “Look at these brave pups fighting a dinosaur,” commented another. “This video is pure happiness,” said a third. “The invasion of little potatoes,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on these ‘brave’ puppies?

tags
top news
Andhra HC orders CBI to probe alleged derogatory comments against judiciary
Andhra HC orders CBI to probe alleged derogatory comments against judiciary
Will target 4 TMC leaders for every BJP leader attacked: Bengal BJP talks Kerala-style retaliation
Will target 4 TMC leaders for every BJP leader attacked: Bengal BJP talks Kerala-style retaliation
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Finch, Padikkal continue mauling KKR
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Finch, Padikkal continue mauling KKR
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
‘Will go in handcuffs’: PoK ‘PM’ accused of sedition pans Imran Khan
‘Will go in handcuffs’: PoK ‘PM’ accused of sedition pans Imran Khan
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In