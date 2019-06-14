Today in New Delhi, India
Desi dad memes are flooding Twitter, and they are absolutely relatable

People are sharing the image of a man with a disappointed look on his face along with funny captions to represent the relatable mood of their dads in various situations.

it's viral Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Father's Day,Twitter,Meme
The image is actually of a Pakistani fan. (Twitter/@swatic12)

With Father’s Day just around the corner, different kinds of content related to the occasion are flooding the Internet. The latest inclusion to that list is the desi dad meme trend. Though it’s not clear who started this trend, it didn’t take long for netizens to relate to it.

People are sharing the image of a man with a disappointed look on his face along with funny captions to represent the relatable mood of their dads in various situations. The image is actually of a Pakistani fan, according to ICC Cricket World Cup website. His disheartening look was captured when a Pakistani player dropped a catch during a recent cricket match between Pakistan and Australia.

Here are some of the best desi dad memes:

What would be your version of desi dad meme?

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 19:25 IST

