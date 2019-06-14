Desi dad memes are flooding Twitter, and they are absolutely relatable

With Father’s Day just around the corner, different kinds of content related to the occasion are flooding the Internet. The latest inclusion to that list is the desi dad meme trend. Though it’s not clear who started this trend, it didn’t take long for netizens to relate to it.

People are sharing the image of a man with a disappointed look on his face along with funny captions to represent the relatable mood of their dads in various situations. The image is actually of a Pakistani fan, according to ICC Cricket World Cup website. His disheartening look was captured when a Pakistani player dropped a catch during a recent cricket match between Pakistan and Australia.

Here are some of the best desi dad memes:

Desi dad when you tell him "mujhe 10th ke baad science nahi lena" https://t.co/8AqI0zU80X — Nirbhay Dev (@Nirbhay1282) June 14, 2019

Desi dad when he notices you giving too much information to relatives 😜 https://t.co/snIXtw5kLD — Pawanist (@pst4pk) June 14, 2019

Desi dad when he enters your room and finds you sleeping with lights on pic.twitter.com/xLrkpOzxAh — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 14, 2019

Desi Dad when your best friend starts revealing all your secrets in front of him 😂😂 https://t.co/7IwLwrYHGA — Sunshine🇮🇳 (@a_high_flyer) June 14, 2019

Desi dad when he sees you using your phone (no matter the time) 😅 https://t.co/IIMeRhduDX — Desi Chandler (@DesiChandler) June 14, 2019

desi dad when you get 99 in Math pic.twitter.com/p1dgrORRlM — The Disseminator (@benedictgershom) June 14, 2019

desi dad when he sees you giggling while texting pic.twitter.com/IXHNIhu1m6 — The Disseminator (@benedictgershom) June 13, 2019

*When you took more than 2 minutes in washroom*

Desi Dad : pic.twitter.com/JYiPP7v26P — P E E R (@peerjee420) June 12, 2019

What would be your version of desi dad meme?

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 19:25 IST