Home / It's Viral / Designer turns textile scraps into beautiful dresses. Watch

Designer turns textile scraps into beautiful dresses. Watch

“Amazing work! You inspired me to keep my scrap fabrics for something else. Thank you!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 22:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The zero waste clothing line is created by New York based designer Daniel.
The zero waste clothing line is created by New York based designer Daniel. (Instagram/@zerowastedaniel)
         

As the world struggles with pollution, there are many who are taking innovative approaches to ensure that the world becomes a cleaner and beautiful place. Just like New York based clothing designer Daniel. He is a zero waste designer who turns textile scraps into stunning clothing items.

Though he’s doing this for many years, a recent video shared on the official Instagram account of his brand, named Zero Waste Daniel, has again reminded people how one designer’s trash can be a treasure for another one.

“There’s an overabundance of textile scraps out there. They can be hard to find and labor intensive to collect. Once they are collected, we sort them and join them into new textile I call ‘ReRoll’.... that’s when the real work begins, Design!” says the caption of the clip.

The video, which is a montage of various pictures, captures the process by which Daniel turns scraps into dresses.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 26,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Amazing work! You inspired me to keep my scrap fabrics for something else. Thank you!” wrote an Instagram user. “So inspired by your philosophy,” said another. The same notion was expressed by several others too. “This is so good you’re doing such an amazing work,” praised a third.

“I don’t make work that hurts people, or oppresses people, that makes someone hate their body or their face, or that pollutes someone’s water. I’m willing to work with what we’ve got, I don’t care how long it takes, I care that you look good. I care that it’s made here, that it’s made fair,” details the brand’s website explaining Daniel’s philosophy behind his zero waste designing.

What do you think of the video?

