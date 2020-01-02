e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results? Here’s the truth

Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results? Here’s the truth

While the video does show dozens of students waiting at an airport, the claim accompanying the clips is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows a group of students waiting at an airport.
Image shows a group of students waiting at an airport. (Twitter)
         

A video claiming Canada deported Indian students for submitting fake International English Language Testing System (IELTS) results is doing rounds of the Internet. Several people on Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp are sharing the video with the same claim. While the video does show dozens of students waiting at an airport, the claim accompanying the clips is false.

“This is in Pearson Intl today. A batch of Indian student were deported back when their IELTS results were found to be fake. Imagine Indians are sending students abroad on fake degrees,” says one of the tweets posted with the video.

There are several more of such posts with the incorrect claim.

Facebook posts claiming that Indian students are being deported from Canada.
Facebook posts claiming that Indian students are being deported from Canada.

The claim, however, was debunked after Canada Border Services Agency took to Twitter to clear the air.

“The #CBSA can confirm that the content and caption of a video circulating on social media are false,” they wrote. They added further that “the video shows an overflow waiting area at @TorontoPearson where international students are awaiting study permit processing.”

Finally, debunking the claim, they added that “the individuals are not waiting to be deported.”

So, the claim about the video that it captures Indian students being deported is false.

