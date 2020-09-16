e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Did you know there is a record for farthest eyeball pop? See video to believe it

Did you know there is a record for farthest eyeball pop? See video to believe it

“I can’t watch, but I don’t want to stop watching,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the record holder Kim Goodman.
The image shows the record holder Kim Goodman. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
         

Weird world records are not something unusual. However, some are so bizarre, they leave you gasping in surprise or shock. Just like this record of farthest eyeball pop. A video of this creepily fascinating record has left people with lots of thoughts.

Shared on Guinness World Records’ official Instagram profile, the video has now gathered over 26,000 likes - and the numbers are only increasing.

“Farthest eyeball pop, 12 mm (0.47 in) by Kim Goodman,” the short clip has been shared with this caption and it is worth every second.

Shared on September 14, the video has also amassed close to 500 comments. From surprised to wonder to scared, people expressed various kinds of comments on the video.

“Oh my!” wrote an Instagram user. “I can’t watch, but I don’t want to stop watching,” commented another. “When I see my crush,” joked a third. “I’m scared,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Woman eats most jam doughnuts in 3 minutes, creates record. Guess how many?

tags
top news
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month: Donald Trump
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month: Donald Trump
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
‘Wrong to call Jos Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball cricketer’
‘Wrong to call Jos Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball cricketer’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In