US Embassy in India gets into Diwali groove, ‘American divas’ shake a leg on Dilbar. Watch

It’s didn’t take long for tweeple to take a note of the post and they dropped all sorts of comments on it.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video posted by US Embassy in India has piqued people’s interest.
The video posted by US Embassy in India has piqued people’s interest.(Twitter/U.S. Embassy India)
         

Though Diwali is still a day away, India is already busy celebrating this festival in full swing – and that includes the US Embassy in New Delhi too. The recent video shared by the Embassy on Twitter perfectly captures that festive mood.

Shared just a few hours back on Twitter, the video shows a group of American women dressed in colourful Indian attires. The clip shows the women grooving to the popular Bollywood song Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate. In the background, the crowd cheers on, as the divas keep on showing their moves.

“We are already getting into the Diwali groove! Watch our American divas shake a leg together on a hit Bollywood song!” the Embassy tweeted along with the video.

It’s didn’t take long for tweeple to take a note of the post and they dropped all sorts of comments on it. While some praises the women for their fun-filled dance, some simply rolled out happy Diwali wishes.

Here’s what people wrote:

What do you think about this grooving Diwali wish?

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 17:53 IST

