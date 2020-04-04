Dog delivers homemade cookies to neighbours during daily walk. Watch adorable video

it-s-viral

A four-legged hero is spreading joy and happiness to a neighbourhood by delivering cookies during his daily walk. Each day Sheldon, the dog, puts on a special backpack filled with delicious treats and embarks on his daily journey to distribute homemade food among his neighbours.

A video of this adorable delivery boy was also shared on the pooch’s official Instagram account. It shows the doggo visiting the houses in the locality to deliver the special packages of love. And, from the smile on the faces of the people it’s clear how much they enjoy Sheldon’s daily visits.

“I’ve been using my daily walk to deliver my family, friends and neighbours goodies! I love seeing how happy it makes everyone. Sound on to hear what I’m delivering today,” reads the post’s caption.

Take a look at the video which may just make your day a little bit brighter:

Sheldon’s human Kate Mitchell runs a makeup studio and prior to the lockdown he used to accompany her to the studio to meet people, reports LadBible. Unable to do so now, the pooch is now spreading happiness in a different – and definitely tasty – way.

“Sheldon is very used to coming into the studio with me every day and greeting our lovely staff and clients” Mitchell told LadBible. “Since Sheldon and I have been social distancing and with my workplace being shut, I’ve really noticed Sheldon missing his usual interaction with people,” she added. That is the reason she came up with the idea “to bake and deliver homemade cookies to cheer everyone up and also give Sheldon that interaction he’s been craving.”

What do you think of this delightful delivery doggo?

