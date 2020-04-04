e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dog delivers homemade cookies to neighbours during daily walk. Watch adorable video

Dog delivers homemade cookies to neighbours during daily walk. Watch adorable video

A video of this adorable delivery boy was also shared on the pooch’s official Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 04, 2020 13:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog named Sheldon.
The image shows the dog named Sheldon. (Instagram/sheldonthebulldog)
         
Highlights
  • The dog named Sheldon takes daily walks
  • During his walks, he delivers home made cookies
  • The video may make you smile

A four-legged hero is spreading joy and happiness to a neighbourhood by delivering cookies during his daily walk. Each day Sheldon, the dog, puts on a special backpack filled with delicious treats and embarks on his daily journey to distribute homemade food among his neighbours.

A video of this adorable delivery boy was also shared on the pooch’s official Instagram account. It shows the doggo visiting the houses in the locality to deliver the special packages of love. And, from the smile on the faces of the people it’s clear how much they enjoy Sheldon’s daily visits.

“I’ve been using my daily walk to deliver my family, friends and neighbours goodies! I love seeing how happy it makes everyone. Sound on to hear what I’m delivering today,” reads the post’s caption.

Take a look at the video which may just make your day a little bit brighter:

Sheldon’s human Kate Mitchell runs a makeup studio and prior to the lockdown he used to accompany her to the studio to meet people, reports LadBible. Unable to do so now, the pooch is now spreading happiness in a different – and definitely tasty – way.

“Sheldon is very used to coming into the studio with me every day and greeting our lovely staff and clients” Mitchell told LadBible. “Since Sheldon and I have been social distancing and with my workplace being shut, I’ve really noticed Sheldon missing his usual interaction with people,” she added. That is the reason she came up with the idea “to bake and deliver homemade cookies to cheer everyone up and also give Sheldon that interaction he’s been craving.”

What do you think of this delightful delivery doggo?

Also Read | This sneaky doggo’s acting may remind you of your teenage years. Watch

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Cloth, scissors, sewing machine: Govt’s DIY guide on making masks at home
Cloth, scissors, sewing machine: Govt’s DIY guide on making masks at home
What PM Modi’s call for switching off lights means for the grid
What PM Modi’s call for switching off lights means for the grid
Biomedical waste from quarantine homes remain a potential hazard
Biomedical waste from quarantine homes remain a potential hazard
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news