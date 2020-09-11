e-paper
Dog named Apollo ‘wants to know’ if his nose looks too big in this selfie. What do you think?

The ‘We Rate Dogs’ official Twitter account gave this post a score of 13/10. Check it out to see if you agree with their rating.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog named Apollo.
The image shows a dog named Apollo.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
         

Have you ever taken a selfie and then thought, “Wow, how could my mirror lie to me like that?”. Well, if so, then you’ll probably relate to what this dog named Apollo is “feeling”. But after seeing his picture, you may feel an urgent urge to give him positive affirmations regarding his cute looks.

This picture was shared from the official Twitter account of ‘We Rate Dogs’ on September 11. “This is Apollo. He was wondering if this selfie makes his nose look big. 13/10,” reads the text shared alongside the image.

The photograph shows a close-up of a white-furred pooch named Apollo’s snout. Check out the totally ‘boopilicious’ nose below to decide whether it is too big or not. Spoiler alert: It isn’t, and Apollo looks perfect just the way he is.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application a few hours ago, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The tweet currently has over 1.1 lakh likes and more than 1,200 comments. These numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what tweeple had to say about Apollo’s snout. One person said, “When I open my front camera”. Another individual wrote, “Nope. 100% normal and boopable,” and we couldn’t agree more.

“Apollo is perfect as he is,” read one comment under the post. Now that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with. A Twitter user declared, “Just more snoot to boop. Nothing wrong with that”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Did you find Apollo’s snout completely ‘boopable’ as well?

