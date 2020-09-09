e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Here’s a list of all the reasons why you should hang out with your dog today. It is as wholesome as it sounds

Here’s a list of all the reasons why you should hang out with your dog today. It is as wholesome as it sounds

This post was shared from the official Twitter account of ‘Thoughts of Dogs’.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:44 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a tweet from the Thoughts of Dogs Twitter account along with a dog.
The image shows a tweet from the Thoughts of Dogs Twitter account along with a dog.(Twitter/@jennamelody1985)
         

If you are a dog person, then you probably don’t need any provocation to hang out with these four-legged furry cuties. However, if you’re someone who is looking for a little incentive to spend quality time with some cute canines, then this Twitter post by ‘Thoughts of Dogs’ may seem tailor-made for you.

This tweet was shared from the ‘Thoughts of Dogs’ official Twitter account on September 7. The post starts by stating, “I made a list of reasons you should hang out with me today,” from the perspective of our beloved pooches.

Check out all the reasons given in the list below. Beware: ‘awws’ may ensue.

Now was that not the most wholesome tweet you’ve ever read? If whilst reading that you thought, “Dogs are too good for humans” or “What did we ever do to deserve dogs?” then don’t worry because you aren’t alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. It currently has over 1.7 lakh likes and more than 22,100 retweets.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “I will always want to hang out with you. Every. Single. Day”. Now that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

Another individual wrote, “This is a very good list. I agree, and I should hang out with you today”. “I didn’t need a list though,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree.

Here are some other reactions from the thread, including a few from the dogs of the Internet themselves:

What are your thoughts on this share? Do you now want to give a pooch some cuddles as well?

Also Read | Doggos ‘say’ they want treats for simply existing. Tweeple support it

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
US keeps India on pandemic ‘do not travel’ list
US keeps India on pandemic ‘do not travel’ list
Delhi shatters its record of Covid-19 infections with new 4,000 cases
Delhi shatters its record of Covid-19 infections with new 4,000 cases
At Rajasthan Congress feedback meet, slogans against minister, posters torn
At Rajasthan Congress feedback meet, slogans against minister, posters torn
Yuvraj Singh plans to come out of retirement & play for Punjab: Report
Yuvraj Singh plans to come out of retirement & play for Punjab: Report
Railways seal new roles for top officers of restructured railway board
Railways seal new roles for top officers of restructured railway board
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In