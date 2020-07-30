e-paper
Doggos ‘say’ they want treats for simply existing. Tweeple support it

“The era of doing tricks for treats is over,” ‘say’ the doggos of Twitter.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:03 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a tweet from the Thoughts of Dogs Twitter account along with a doggo.
The image shows a tweet from the Thoughts of Dogs Twitter account along with a doggo. (Twitter/@Loobylou65)
         

If you’re a dog parent yourself or are generally associated with someone who is raising a cute canine, then you probably know that treats are an easy way to get all good bois and girls to be even better bois and girls. However, it looks like the doggos of the Internet have spoken and now they ‘want’ treats for simply existing. And, the pooches’ mere existence bring so much joy to tweeple that they are seconding this notion.

The ‘Thoughts of Dogs’ Twitter account posted this on July 30. “The era of doing tricks for treats is over. Starting today, I would like treat simply for existing,” read their tweet.

Since being shared, this idea has gained a lot of acceptance from tweeple and their doggos. The post currently has over 10,600 retweets and comments along with more than 1.1 lakh likes.

Here are a few reactions from the thread. An Internet pooch, named Coconut Rice Bear, said, “I second this motion! Can we get a third?”. To this, another canine on the micro-blogging site responded:

Pet parents also supported this suggestion and tweeted pictures of their cute puppers who are getting treats for just waking up flawless, as they always do.

One Twitter user wrote:

While another stated:

Here is a ‘poet’ pet named Frankly. We sure hope he gets a treat for just being himself and creating those impressive rhymes:

This philosophical doggo is imparting some words of wisdom:

What are your thoughts on this tweet?

