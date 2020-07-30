Doggos ‘say’ they want treats for simply existing. Tweeple support it

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:03 IST

If you’re a dog parent yourself or are generally associated with someone who is raising a cute canine, then you probably know that treats are an easy way to get all good bois and girls to be even better bois and girls. However, it looks like the doggos of the Internet have spoken and now they ‘want’ treats for simply existing. And, the pooches’ mere existence bring so much joy to tweeple that they are seconding this notion.

The ‘Thoughts of Dogs’ Twitter account posted this on July 30. “The era of doing tricks for treats is over. Starting today, I would like treat simply for existing,” read their tweet.

the era of doing tricks for treats. is over. starting today. i would like treats. simply for existing — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) July 29, 2020

Since being shared, this idea has gained a lot of acceptance from tweeple and their doggos. The post currently has over 10,600 retweets and comments along with more than 1.1 lakh likes.

Here are a few reactions from the thread. An Internet pooch, named Coconut Rice Bear, said, “I second this motion! Can we get a third?”. To this, another canine on the micro-blogging site responded:

Pet parents also supported this suggestion and tweeted pictures of their cute puppers who are getting treats for just waking up flawless, as they always do.

One Twitter user wrote:

I can confirm Louie also gets treats for simply going outside pic.twitter.com/nDQv3Aroxf — Cody (@DoxycDreamer) July 29, 2020

While another stated:

Ruby gets treats for coming back inside. pic.twitter.com/uY9hD3yZxc — Louise Clarke (@Loobylou65) July 29, 2020

Here is a ‘poet’ pet named Frankly. We sure hope he gets a treat for just being himself and creating those impressive rhymes:

This is Frankly.

And a friendly duck.

If you wanted to see happiness today.

Looks like you are in luck. 😋 pic.twitter.com/BBY1uYPVL9 — Dogs With Poems (@DogsWithPoems) July 29, 2020

This philosophical doggo is imparting some words of wisdom:

Fren. I have often pondered. This question. And my belief is. This. I am. Therefore u give treats. pic.twitter.com/bBTSKYAAVR — brshaw27 (@brucerobertshaw) July 29, 2020

What are your thoughts on this tweet?

