Tweet asks doggos of the Internet about the rarest sit. Hoomans fill the thread with cute pictures. Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:19 IST
Usually, it is our furry little feline friends who are often known for their ‘if it fits I sits’ antics. Now, here is a Twitter thread that is bringing to life our beloved doggos’ unique sitting habits which may have been previously overshadowed.
A Twitter account called ‘Thoughts of Dogs’ shared this tweet on July 20. “The rarest sit. is the multi-level stair sit. during which my butt is on one stair. while my front feet extend to the stair below. it is a powerful combination. of comfort and style,” read the post.
Since being shared, the post has created quite a buzz on the micro-blogging application. Currently, the tweet has over 6,800 retweets and comments along with over 1 lakh likes.
Tweeple took this opportunity to share the rarest sits of their doggos. Here are some pictures of the unique sits from the thread.
Dixie seems to love a little multi-stair sit.
That is one new standing sit, that’s for sure.
Why rare sit alone when you can rare sit with a friend? Comfort and style to the max along with a sprinkle of companionship.
A Twitter user responded to the previous picture by writing, “They protec, they attack, they use a second stair to hold up their bacc”. Now if that isn’t poetry, we don’t know what is.
All doggos in agreement with the bi-level sit being the best say ‘aye’.
Looks like Gretta, the pooch, is enlightening the community about a new type of sit: a multi-level couch sit. How novel and innovative.
What are your thoughts on this Twitter thread and rare sits?
