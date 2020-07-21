Tweet asks doggos of the Internet about the rarest sit. Hoomans fill the thread with cute pictures

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:19 IST

Usually, it is our furry little feline friends who are often known for their ‘if it fits I sits’ antics. Now, here is a Twitter thread that is bringing to life our beloved doggos’ unique sitting habits which may have been previously overshadowed.

A Twitter account called ‘Thoughts of Dogs’ shared this tweet on July 20. “The rarest sit. is the multi-level stair sit. during which my butt is on one stair. while my front feet extend to the stair below. it is a powerful combination. of comfort and style,” read the post.

the rarest sit. is the multi-level stair sit. during which my butt is on one stair. while my front feet extend to the stair below. it is a powerful combination. of comfort and style — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) July 20, 2020

Since being shared, the post has created quite a buzz on the micro-blogging application. Currently, the tweet has over 6,800 retweets and comments along with over 1 lakh likes.

Tweeple took this opportunity to share the rarest sits of their doggos. Here are some pictures of the unique sits from the thread.

Dixie seems to love a little multi-stair sit.

Dixie agrees! Best kind of sit:) pic.twitter.com/r6PBuFS93g — Riley (@7BirdsVisually) July 20, 2020

That is one new standing sit, that’s for sure.

sometimes buddy says "look mom, one leg" pic.twitter.com/UZLS5kVoi8 — lana (@AlanaHolly16) July 20, 2020

Why rare sit alone when you can rare sit with a friend? Comfort and style to the max along with a sprinkle of companionship.

Stair mastery level: it’s over 9000 pic.twitter.com/Jfo4GLUKCp — ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) July 20, 2020

A Twitter user responded to the previous picture by writing, “They protec, they attack, they use a second stair to hold up their bacc”. Now if that isn’t poetry, we don’t know what is.

All doggos in agreement with the bi-level sit being the best say ‘aye’.

It’s true, the bi-level sit is only slightly less difficult than the bi-level sploot. pic.twitter.com/X32MUgXkDR — Sarah Gallagher (@SGandLM) July 20, 2020

Looks like Gretta, the pooch, is enlightening the community about a new type of sit: a multi-level couch sit. How novel and innovative.

How about a multi-level couch sit? Very stylish AND comfy, says Greta. pic.twitter.com/XOqygwyNzJ — Lynne Brayton (@linnibell) July 20, 2020

What are your thoughts on this Twitter thread and rare sits?

