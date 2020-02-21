e-paper
Dog plays cricket with kids, people call it ‘best fielder of year’. Watch

In the 44-second-long video shared by Simi Garewal, a pet pooch can be seen playing cricket with children.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The dog is seen standing behind the wickets.
The dog is seen standing behind the wickets. (Twitter/@Simi_Garewal)
         

Dogs are said to be best friends of human beings. They understand the language of humans like no other animal and often indulge in activities which leave us in awe. Veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal has shared a video which captures the same and has now created quite a buzz on Twitter.

In the 44-second-long video, a pet pooch can be seen playing cricket with children. The canine is seen performing the wicket-keeping duties and running to get the ball as an active player of the match.

In the video, a girl can be seen batting while the dog - who is behind the stumps - is actively following the movement of the ball. The moment the girl hits the ball, the dog runs towards the direction of the ball and tries to catch it.

Sharing the video, Simi said, “An award for the best fielder of the year!!”

The video has received thousands of likes and re-tweets. Many social media users said that dog his exceptional wicket-keeping skills from MS Dhoni and that he might be a pet of the former Indian captain. Here’s what others tweeted:

What do you think of the video?

