Dog plays cricket with kids, people call it ‘best fielder of year’. Watch

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:48 IST

Dogs are said to be best friends of human beings. They understand the language of humans like no other animal and often indulge in activities which leave us in awe. Veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal has shared a video which captures the same and has now created quite a buzz on Twitter.

In the 44-second-long video, a pet pooch can be seen playing cricket with children. The canine is seen performing the wicket-keeping duties and running to get the ball as an active player of the match.

In the video, a girl can be seen batting while the dog - who is behind the stumps - is actively following the movement of the ball. The moment the girl hits the ball, the dog runs towards the direction of the ball and tries to catch it.

Sharing the video, Simi said, “An award for the best fielder of the year!!”

An award for the Best Fielder of the Year!!👑🥜 pic.twitter.com/7PWBLBgnnV — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 20, 2020

The video has received thousands of likes and re-tweets. Many social media users said that dog his exceptional wicket-keeping skills from MS Dhoni and that he might be a pet of the former Indian captain. Here’s what others tweeted:

Dedicated and intelligent pooch — Jasman (@Jasman1971) February 21, 2020

@msdhoni pls rate wicket keeping skills.. 👆👆 — yogi (@yogimanwani) February 21, 2020

This is really Cool! Watched it so many times 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Nirikshan Billa (@NirikshanBilla) February 20, 2020

Ye to dhoni ka doggy he.. — Parth Tailor (@PT_689) February 21, 2020

