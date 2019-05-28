Dog steals brother’s food, apologises in cutest way possible

It’s common for siblings to have a love-hate relationship. While we love to irritate our brother or sister, we hate seeing them in distress. A recently published video shows that such relationship dynamics are not exclusive to human siblings but rule the dog world too.

Shared on Instagram, the video is of two furry brothers - Watson and Kiko. It shows Watson sitting with a guilty look on his face while his human parent is heard saying “I sense guiltiness, you naughty puppy. Did you eat Kiko’s food?” After scolding him some more, she asks him to apologise to Kiko. In response, Watson does something that is winning the hearts of netizens.

Check out the aww-worthy video:

Yes, Watson walks up to Kiko and hugs him. Isn’t that adorable? Amused netizens called this gesture “cute” and “sweet”.

On the same post, while answering a question of an Instagram user, Watson’s human revealed that he is a “natural hugger” and no one taught him to apologise in this way.

Posted on May 24, the video has garnered more than 265,208 views in just four days.

Can an apology get any cuter? What do you think of the video?

First Published: May 28, 2019 13:16 IST