Doggo proves doctors who said it only had a month to live wrong. Watch

Doggo proves doctors who said it only had a month to live wrong. Watch

“Doctors said he wouldn’t last a month, but he’s a man on a mission now,” reads the post’s caption.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:29 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a still from a recording that documents the pooch’s journey to health.
The image shows a still from a recording that documents the pooch's journey to health.
         

Get ready to meet a doggo whose perseverance, determination, and overall cuteness may make it your next role model.

This almost 20-second-long video was posted to Reddit on June 20. The post has been shared with a caption reading, “Doctors said he wouldn’t last a month, but he’s a man on a mission now”.

The recording shows a little pooch who, according to the original poster, had been conceived using corrupt breeding practices. Unfortunately, this caused many ailments to the canine. However, under the dog parent’s care, and with its winning attitude, the doggo was able to fight off the diseases.

The film documents the pooch’s journey to health. It is a compilation of shots of the canine accomplishing everyday tasks without any assistance. These include walking long distances, climbing high surfaces, and even playing a version of fetch.

Watching the doggo do all this is inspirational. Don’t believe us? Check out the video for yourself.

Doctors said he wouldn’t last a month but he’s a man on a mission now! from r/aww

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has received almost 15,000 upvotes and nearly 250 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the pooch’s motivational journey. One person said, “Sorry OP... it looks like this dog has a very bad case of the... good boy”, while another individual wrote, “AHHH so tiny”.

“What’s his mission, being adorable?” inquired a Reddit user. Whilst a comment read, “Yes! I’m happy he pulled through! You go dude”. We are highly excited that the doggo made it through, as well.

What are your thoughts on this strong little canine?

Also Read | Rescue team spots frightened and shaking pooch on the street, its reaction after getting rescued will melt your heart. Watch

