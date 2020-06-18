e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rescue team spots frightened and shaking pooch on the street, its reaction after getting rescued will melt your heart. Watch

Rescue team spots frightened and shaking pooch on the street, its reaction after getting rescued will melt your heart. Watch

After some attempts, Eldad successfully puts a leash around the pooch’s neck and pats her. He then takes a shaking Mackenzie on his lap and gives her a hug.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:51 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mackenzie on the lap of Eldad from Hope for Paws.
Mackenzie on the lap of Eldad from Hope for Paws.(YouTube/@HopeforPaws)
         

In such difficult times, one of the best thing that can guarantee you a smile is an animal rescue story. This one is about a little homeless doggo who quite unexpectedly found someone to help him. This special story may just be the one thing that will brim your heart with joy and make you smile ear-to-ear.

Shared on the official page of Hope for Paws, a dog rescue centre, the video of shows the rescue of Mackenzie. The video starts with the rescuer, Eldad, locating a frightened Mackenzie sitting quietly behind some railings. As Eldad tries to put a leash around the scared pup, she slowly tries to go away from the spot. But team Hope for Paws doesn’t give up until they find another way to comfort the little one.

After some attempts, Eldad successfully puts a leash around the pooch’s neck and pats her. He then takes a shaking Mackenzie on his lap and gives her a hug. The frightened pooch immediately gives in to the safe environments and flops its furry head on Eldad’s arms.

Grab some tissues and take a look at the full video:

Posted on June 16, the video has garnered over 4.8 lakh views and tons of lovely comments from netizens. While some were relieved that a lovely pooch like Mackenzie was rescued, others couldn’t stop gushing at her reaction to the rescuer’s warm hug.

“What a little darling she is, horrible seeing her so scared,” writes a YouTube user. “Oh my goodness, when she put her head down on his arm my heart melted,” comments another.

“When she was trying to make herself as small as possible in the corner, I cried for her. Bless you for saving her,” writes a third. “I think my neighbours must have heard my ‘Aaawwwwww!’ when she put her little head on Eldad’s arm,” writes a fourth.

What do you think of this heart-melting rescue?

tags
top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In