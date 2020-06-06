e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggo proves that cats aren’t the only ones who land on their feet. Watch

Doggo proves that cats aren’t the only ones who land on their feet. Watch

This doggo seems to be ‘head over heels’ for its hooman.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:46 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo shows a labradoodle running down a hill.
The photo shows a labradoodle running down a hill. (Reddit/@TASERSponge)
         

The chances are that you’ve heard the phrase ‘cats land on their feet’. While this isn’t always the case, felines are known for their usually gravity-defying skills. Now get ready to see a doggo who may prove that kitties are not the only species with this ability.

The clip captioned, “My dog running at me,” was shared on Reddit on June 6. Posted to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, this video is just under 5-second-long.

The recording shows a labradoodle, as identified by the original poster, running down a hill towards its hooman. Maybe out of excitement or perhaps from sheer derpyness, the pooch topples over. After rolling over like the canine version of tumbleweed, the doggo lands right on its paws. It stands straight up, almost unfazed by the fall. That is one calm canine, for sure.

My dog running at me from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 28,000 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “I’ve watched this like 14 times and belly laughed every time. BRB”.

Many others tried to guess the doggo’s narrative over the fall. An individual wrote, “......I’m okay”. To which another responded with, “I uh did that on purpose...”.

“I give that flip 10/10 truly the best flip. Perfect form. I love that execution,” read one comment. We wholeheartedly agree. The flip, the landing, and the recovery, everything about this was tremendous. That pooch is the pinnacle of grace, in our eyes.

What are your thoughts on this doggo and the ‘unintentional’ cartwheel it just performed?

Also Read | Cooper the golden doggo needs a moment to calm down before he can jump into his pool. Watch

tags
top news
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In