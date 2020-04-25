Doggo’s reaction to meeting her best friend after days will make you want to embrace your bestie

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:20 IST

We all know the feeling of meeting our ride-or-die after not having seen them for a while. It is oftentimes a mixture of happiness, excitement, and an end of longing. Well, this doggo who is meeting her bestie for the very first time in a month appears to be feeling exactly those emotions!

This clip was posted on pet parent Stephani Maryn’s TikTok account about a week ago. The recording starts with Maryn walking her pooch. “Unexpectedly ran into her very best friend after missing him for over a month,” reads the caption on the video.

We initially see the canine calmly walking on the sidewalk. However, this composure goes straight out of the window as soon as she spots her bestie. She turns around to ‘woof’ at her hooman to walk faster and barks at her friend as well to make her presence known. After leaping a few times and crossing the road carefully, the canine finally arrives at her desired destination - right by her bff!

We don’t know about you but this furry friendship definitely made us go ‘aww’. The post currently has over 3.7 million views and nearly 4,200 comments on TikTok.

Here is how netizens reacted to this precious post. One person said, “Awww you can tell right when she realizes it was her friend”. While another wrote, “Ok well I’m crying. Dogs are the absolute best, we don’t deserve them”.

Many tried to guess the doggo’s perspective in the comment section. “She was like, ‘is that, is that... that’s my friend’,” read a comment. While another TikTok user wrote, “omg I cannot handle this cuteness”.

Honestly, we can’t either! What are your thoughts on this sweet recording?