e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggo stranded in Mexico flood gets rescued, video may leave you teary-eyed. Watch

Doggo stranded in Mexico flood gets rescued, video may leave you teary-eyed. Watch

Keep some tissues ready because you may need them after watching this wholesome clip.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:39 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the doggo standing in a corner amid the flood in Mexico.
The image shows the doggo standing in a corner amid the flood in Mexico.(Twitter/@Ivân Hernández )
         

A scared dog being rescued amid the flood situation in Mexico has won the hearts of netizens. The video originally shared by Twitter user Ivân Hernández shows the frightened canine standing in a corner to save itself from the water. The video was reshared by former basketball player Rex Chapman and is going viral since. So, keep some tissues ready because you may need them after watching this wholesome clip.

The 46-second-long video shows the dog crouched in a corner as the rescue boat appears near it. One of the rescuers cajoles the pooch and pats its head. A bit hesitant at first, the doggo then shakes off its fear and lets the rescuers pull it up on the boat.

According to the caption in the original video, the incident occurred in the state of Tabasco in South East Mexico. The clip was reshared by Chapman with the caption, “There are massive floods in southeast Mexico right now. These guys in a boat found a good boy who was cold, frightened, and clinging to a wall. Heroes”.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on November 15, the clip has garnered more than 6.3 million views along with several comments from tweeple. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the rescue efforts and lauded the wholesome video with clapping hands and heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome rescue video?

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In