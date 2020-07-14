e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggo tries to spark friendship with a bee, gets his heart broken. Netizens are not happy

Doggo tries to spark friendship with a bee, gets his heart broken. Netizens are not happy

Please keep your hugs ready for the very kind and loving good boi Finn.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:58 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finn, a doggo extended his paw of friendship to a bee and the situation kind of went downhill after that.
Finn, a doggo extended his paw of friendship to a bee and the situation kind of went downhill after that.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
         

The Internet has left no stone unturned to prove that doggos are probably the kindest and most loving angels in a four-legged furry body. Well, sometimes the furry angels can be a bit too nice and friendly to other beings and that can result in some rather unfortunate situations. No, we are not talking about the age-old feline, canine derpy rivalry. We just wanted to grab your attention towards Finn, a doggo who extended his paw of friendship to a bee and the situation kind of went downhill after that. Please keep your hugs ready for the very kind and loving good boi Finn.

Two pictures, posted on Twitter by wholesome doggo content provider ‘We Rate Dogs’, show Finn, the puppy. In the first picture, Finn is seen with a swollen mouth, looking at the camera sadly. The second picture shows the heart-broken doggo lying on a couch.

The story behind Finn’s sad state is described in the caption. “This is Finn. He tried to kiss a bee today. Knew it was a little early in the relationship but took a chance anyway. 12/10 gonna take a while to rebuild his confidence,” reads the text.

If you’re ready to declare war against the rude bee that broke this good boi’s heart, we are with you too.

Posted on July 14, the tweet has garnered over 75,900 likes and tons of condolences as well as confidence-boosting comments from netizens.

Some netizens shared pictures of their doggos stung by bees proving that doggos and bees are too far from living in harmony.

Here’s how others reacted:

“He protec, he attac, he kissed a bee and it stung him back,” writes a Twitter user. “I can see the regret in his eyes. Poor baby, sending love,” comments another.

“No more jalapeño sky raisins for you, Finn!” says a third.

Did you feel sorry for this good boi too?

Also Read | This swimming doggo is here to brighten your Monday with its cuteness. Watch

tags
top news
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 2 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 2 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
Govind Singh Dotasra replaces Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president
Govind Singh Dotasra replaces Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president
Priyanka calls out ‘fake news’ on bungalow request, minister tweets his rebuttal
Priyanka calls out ‘fake news’ on bungalow request, minister tweets his rebuttal
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In