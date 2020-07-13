This swimming doggo is here to brighten your Monday with its cuteness. Watch

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:33 IST

The Internet loves any kind of activities our four-legged furbabies do. Ranging from just being derpy to stealing your heart with their cuteness, doggos are entrusted with a rather tough job of keeping the Internet a merry place. And this doggo is here to add to the happy bunch. Swimming away from all worries, this black-furred doggo named Rodney is here to make you take a chill-pill before starting the usual Monday routine.

Posted on Twitter by ‘We Rate Dogs’, the 20-second-long clip is precious. It starts by showing a beautiful landscape with mountains in the background and a lake filled with crystal clear water. And in the pristine pool, one can spot the doggo swimming happily towards some undisclosed destination. If paradise is real, maybe this clip is just a glimpse of it.

“This is Rodney. He’s just a good boy enjoying his Sunday swim in paradise. 14/10,” says the caption.

Check out the happy clip:

This is Rodney. He’s just a good boy enjoying his Sunday swim in paradise. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/XorNxhKCRj — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 12, 2020

Posted on July 13, the clip has already garnered over 1.4 million views. Along with that the video has collected a ton of reactions.

“I thought this was a sea otter,” says a Twitter user. “What are sea otters but a kind of flip flap swimming doggo?” responds another.

“Okay, that’s a seal,” posts an individual. “But seals are just water puppies. I see no difference,” suggests another. “Sealador!” points out a third.

One Twitter user had a completely different suggestion:

Here’s how others reacted:

He's a freshwater doggo. Quite rare. — SKAR (@SushobhanSK) July 12, 2020

A seal pupper! 13/10 — Trump is a Narcissistic Sociopath (@WCornelius10) July 12, 2020

I love how the water is so clear that we can see his little doggie paddle. — Meghan™ (@MeghanScruton) July 12, 2020

We just know that Rodney is a good boi. What are your thoughts on this clip?