e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggos take part in #passtheballchallenge. Video will make you go aww

Doggos take part in #passtheballchallenge. Video will make you go aww

The clip features doggos Nifty, Buddy, Humpty, Alex, Teddo, Max and Grace and their humans.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:49 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two doggos taking part in the challenge.
The image shows two doggos taking part in the challenge.(Instagram/@goldenlifeofbuddy)
         

Doggos donning cute outfits or just a simple yet stylish sunglass can leave netizens swooning at their cuteness. If you’re also someone who loves watching such kind of videos, then this clip featuring seven adorable doggos may just melt your heart.

The clip features doggos Nifty, Buddy, Humpty, Alex, Teddo, Max and Grace and their humans. Shared on the Instagram of all these pawsome canines, the clip shows the doggos partaking in a fun challenge. The clip shows the humans of the of doggos taking a ball and momentarily covering the camera. As the ball is moved the pooches can be seen dressed in cool attires and cute dresses.

“#passthebollchallenge because why should hoomans have all the fun with their brushes,” reads the caption shared on Buddy the golden retriever’s Instagram.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 15, the clip has garnered over 14,300 likes along with several comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop appreciating the doggos and their swag, others dropped heart and fire emojis to express their liking for the clip.

“This is pawsome!” exclaimed an Instagram user. “OMG soo cute. Love to all the furbabies,” gushed another. “All of them are superstars,” commented a third.

“I want to hug them all,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute compilation of doggo videos?

tags
top news
India temporarily suspends flights from UK over mutant coronavirus strain
India temporarily suspends flights from UK over mutant coronavirus strain
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker
Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Prashant Kishor spotlights BJP’s ‘struggle’ in Bengal polls, party reacts
Prashant Kishor spotlights BJP’s ‘struggle’ in Bengal polls, party reacts
‘Centre and state govts stood together in face of crisis’: Congress leader Anand Sharma
‘Centre and state govts stood together in face of crisis’: Congress leader Anand Sharma
PM Modi proposes creation of library to gather Buddhist literature from around the world
PM Modi proposes creation of library to gather Buddhist literature from around the world
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In