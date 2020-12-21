Doggos take part in #passtheballchallenge. Video will make you go aww

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:49 IST

Doggos donning cute outfits or just a simple yet stylish sunglass can leave netizens swooning at their cuteness. If you’re also someone who loves watching such kind of videos, then this clip featuring seven adorable doggos may just melt your heart.

The clip features doggos Nifty, Buddy, Humpty, Alex, Teddo, Max and Grace and their humans. Shared on the Instagram of all these pawsome canines, the clip shows the doggos partaking in a fun challenge. The clip shows the humans of the of doggos taking a ball and momentarily covering the camera. As the ball is moved the pooches can be seen dressed in cool attires and cute dresses.

“#passthebollchallenge because why should hoomans have all the fun with their brushes,” reads the caption shared on Buddy the golden retriever’s Instagram.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 15, the clip has garnered over 14,300 likes along with several comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop appreciating the doggos and their swag, others dropped heart and fire emojis to express their liking for the clip.

“This is pawsome!” exclaimed an Instagram user. “OMG soo cute. Love to all the furbabies,” gushed another. “All of them are superstars,” commented a third.

“I want to hug them all,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute compilation of doggo videos?