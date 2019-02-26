Donald Trump dances to Ranveer Singh’s Malhari in hilarious mashup gone viral

Today in things you never thought you’ll see and things you may never be able to unsee, a made-up video of US President Donald Trump dancing as Ranveer Singh on a Bajirao Mastani track is going viral on social media. Captioned “Peshwa Warrior Trump”, the video shows Trump’s face morphed onto Ranveer Singh’s body as he dances to the song Malhari.

The video has won a lot of praise online. “Whoever has created this deserves a medal. Hilarious,” posts a Twitter user.

Circulating on various social networking platforms, the video has managed to receive over 3.5 lakh views, some 12,000 ‘likes’ and more than 2,000 retweets - and still counting. On YouTube, the video has been watched more than 4,600 times.

This isn’t the first time mischief makers have created such a mashup. However, this one has received a ton of reactions on Twitter:

Trump face is priceless! 😂 — Humberto from Texas (@HumbeGinesta) February 21, 2019

Have now watched this about 100 times... — UrbanGrayHK (@UrbanGrayHK) February 21, 2019

This is a work of art — vagabondartist (@vagabondartist) February 21, 2019

I love it.............still giggling! — Celestial119 (@chiquibon2) February 21, 2019

What do you think about the video?

(With inputs from IANS)

