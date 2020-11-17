e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip on $35 bill, inspires others to be generous

Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip on $35 bill, inspires others to be generous

“When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 00:28 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Plymouth, Massachusetts
The “Band of Brothers” and “Blue Bloods” actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
The “Band of Brothers” and “Blue Bloods” actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)
         

Actor Donnie Wahlberg recently left a $2,020 tip at a Massachusetts restaurant, continuing his habit of leaving generous gratuities to brighten the days of wait staff.

The “Band of Brothers” and “Blue Bloods” actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Nov. 7.

A photo of the receipt posted by the restaurant on Facebook reads #2020TipChallenge, a hashtag that encourages people to tip generously.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!,” the restaurant wrote in its post. “When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”

Wahlberg, a Boston native, left a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP earlier this year and in 2017, left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in North Carolina.

tags
top news
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
Delhi records 3,797 new Covid-19 cases. Is peak of third wave over?
Delhi records 3,797 new Covid-19 cases. Is peak of third wave over?
Donald Trump drops key claim in Pennsylvania suit over US election result
Donald Trump drops key claim in Pennsylvania suit over US election result
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
65 coronavirus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff
65 coronavirus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff
Nitish says he’ll miss Sushil Modi, points to BJP for answers
Nitish says he’ll miss Sushil Modi, points to BJP for answers
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In