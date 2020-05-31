e-paper
Double rainbow spotted in Gurugram, people tweet mesmerising images. They're a feast for the eyes

Double rainbow spotted in Gurugram, people tweet mesmerising images. They’re a feast for the eyes

From adding a note of positivity to wondering at its beauty, people wrote various captions while sharing the images of the double rainbow.

it-s-viral Updated: May 31, 2020 18:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the double rainbow spotted in Gurugram.
The image shows the double rainbow spotted in Gurugram. (Twitter/@TheSanjivKapoor)
         

Rare natural occurrences are indeed a feast for your eyes and sometimes your soul. Just like the images of this amazing double rainbow spotted in Gurugram, after a shower. Several pictures of the phenomenon are now flooding Twitter and they’re simply mesmerising. From adding a note of positivity to celebrating its beauty, people wrote various captions while sharing the images.

“A double rainbow today in Gurgaon. Is nature finally smiling on mankind? Does anyone know how one can have two rainbows together?” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

Double rainbow is a phenomenon in which a viewer can see a secondary rainbow above the primary one, reports National Geographic. They are caused when light reflects twice inside the raindrop. Another interesting point is that the colours in the arch of the second rainbow appear reversed.

“Wow!! This is something amazing!!! Never seen before!!!! Two rainbows, rainy sun all along together,” excitedly expressed another Twitter user:

“Double rainbow in the clear skies of Gurgaon- what a beauty,” wrote a tweeple and shared a video:

“Nice double rainbow over the DLF golf course in Gurgaon just now,” with this simple caption, here is what another Twitter user shared:

Lieutenant General Satish Dua also shared a mesmerising picture of this occurrence:

Here are some of the other tweets:

Have you ever witnessed a double rainbow?

