‘Dragon’ reads bedtime stories to puppies, they intently listen. ‘Those aren’t dogs but her babies,’ argues Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:10 IST

A lot of kids may love falling asleep while listening to a captivating story. Yes, there’s something magical about these bedtime tales. Turns out, it’s not something which is only human-specific. This video shows that the impact of bedtime stories is equally effective on canines too – precisely on these adorable golden retriever puppies.

The video, which is now making people say “aww” and “how sweet”, shows Dalton the Storytelling dragon, a stuffed toy, reading something aloud. What is highly adorable are the listeners. The video shows a group of good bois intently listening to every word coming out of the dragon’s mouth err its snout.

Though the video was shared back in April by Twitter user Tim Perzyk, it has again captivated people after being recently posted on the Twitter profile named We Rate Dogs.

“They’re listening SO WELL are you kidding me??? 14/10 for all,” they tweeted and shared the video:

they’re listening SO WELL are you kidding me??? 14/10 for all https://t.co/mokSJBZ0ba — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 28, 2020

While most people used endearing adjectives to react to a video, a Twitter user came up with a very interesting point. They wrote that they don’t believe those are puppies, those are actually dragon babies disguised as doggos. Though we can’t confirm this suspicion, we are not entirely rejecting the possibility.

As for another Twitter user, they couldn’t contain their happiness after seeing the video. They tweeted, “Excuse me while my heart explodes with hearts, rainbows, and unicorns because OH MY GOD THAT’S SO PRECIOUS” and shared this GIF:

excuse me while my heart explodes with hearts & rainbows & unicorns because OH MY GOD THAT’S SO PRECIOUS pic.twitter.com/i4EQm6paus — Joanna Grelle (@willsdarklady) May 28, 2020

Another user of the micro-blogging site took it upon themselves to rate some of the puppies from the group. They tweeted, “The ones at the front quietly watching and listening but not trying to chew on or tumble over the dragon while he reads the story! 14/10 restraint.”

One Twitter user turned Sherlock Holmes and identified the sleepy one in the group and shared this:

The sleepy sheep of the family pic.twitter.com/Ne3pw9M75Z — Snap Chata (@rebecca1914) May 28, 2020

Expressing the same notion, this Twitter user wrote, “Shout out to the one guy napping in the back.”

A few also took the time to praise the storyteller. “Does 14/10 apply to the dragon?” wrote a user of the platform.

“This should be on Twitter 24/7,” expressed another and we couldn’t agree more.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Seen a more stellar ‘employee of the month’ than Stella the Dog? We bet you haven’t