e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Seen a more stellar ‘employee of the month’ than Stella the Dog? We bet you haven’t

Seen a more stellar ‘employee of the month’ than Stella the Dog? We bet you haven’t

Mike Devis, Stella’s human “best friend” took to Twitter to share this wonderful news of the doggo winning the title not once but for the third time in a row.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan TImes, New Delhi
The image shows the adorable dog named Stella.
The image shows the adorable dog named Stella.(Twitter/@byMikeDavis)
         

There are plenty of perks when you are working from home. It could be the chance to follow the comfortable pyjama dress code daily or the opportunity to munch on some cheeky snacks. However, let’s face it, without the camaraderie of the office, there are times when it can feel a bit lonely. Thankfully, the presence of a furry ‘colleague’ can make the situation a whole lot better. Hence, it’s only fair that these new-found colleagues also get their due share of credit when it comes to a piece of appreciation from the organisation. Just like Stella here, who has been chosen as the ‘employee of the month’ by her human’s office Asbury Park Press, a daily newspaper in New Jersey.

Mike Devis, Stella’s human “best friend” took to Twitter to share this wonderful news of the doggo winning the title not once but for the third time in a row. Davis also shared images of the proud canine with her awards.

Since the announcement of this wonderful news, people can’t keep calm which was clear from the comments they dropped on the post. While some simply wrote “three months in a row,” in uppercase to show their excitement, others couldn’t stop commenting on the doggo’s adorableness.

“That is so funny. Man, I love this and what a good looking dog,” wrote a Twitter user. “3 MONTHS IN A ROW OMG STELLA,” commented another. “Congratulations Stella the dog!” wrote a third.

Appreciating the doggo’s incredible feat, an employee of the same organisation where Davis works asked, “Where is Stella’s Pulitzer?”. To which Davis responded with, “I gave it to her but she tore it apart so she could get at the squeaker.”

“Well deserved, extra treat,” tweeted a person, clearly happy by Stella’s performance. Another Twitter user wrote “Stella is Stellar!!” and we couldn’t have put it in better words.

What do you think of the star Stella?

Also Read | ‘What ‘cha doin’?’ says this cat as it photobombs its mom’s workout video

tags
top news
LIVE: Delhi govt launches app to show status of empty hospital beds
LIVE: Delhi govt launches app to show status of empty hospital beds
World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi
World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi
Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated
Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated
Need ‘Made in India’ products which are ‘Made for the World’: PM Modi
Need ‘Made in India’ products which are ‘Made for the World’: PM Modi
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
World’s latest billionaire emerges from costly divorce in Asia
World’s latest billionaire emerges from costly divorce in Asia
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over last three days
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over last three days
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In