Drone monitors swamp deer population, video is amazing to watch

Drone monitors swamp deer population, video is amazing to watch

Tweeted by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, the 41-second-long clip of a herd of deer is a true delight to watch.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 08, 2020 11:57 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a bird’s-eye view of a herd of deer.
The image shows a bird’s-eye view of a herd of deer. (Twitter/@rameshpandeyifs)
         

This is a video involving a herd of deer which may make you say “wow.” Generally, it’s the antics or the beauty of the animal which evoke that response. This time, however, you may find that the reason that may mesmerise you is the fact that the video is captured by a drone. Hence, it shows a bird’s-eye view of the deer population.

Shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, the 41-second-long clip is a true delight to watch. “Drones are being helpful in monitoring wildlife in difficult and vast habitats,” he tweeted. In the following lines, he added that the monitoring is done between Jhilmil Jheel and Haiderpur wetland. He also tagged an IAS officer named Sanjay Kumar to attribute the video credit. Pandey concluded the tweet with a hashtag #FriendsOfHaiderpur.

Take a look at the video he shared and prepare to get amazed.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has already gathered over 3,000 views. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 300 likes. From calling it a less intrusive method to simply being happy, people shared all kinds of comments on the video.

“It is always exciting to have a bird’s eye view and such open areas should be regularly monitored for multiple reasons,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is less intrusive in their [deer] daily life,” commented another and it indeed is. “Excellent work,” tweeted a third. “We have to use scientific technology in effective ways, particularly at wildlife patrol. Drones are one of them,” commented a fourth while appreciating the use of the devices in monitoring wildlife.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Herd of deer wander around ‘the heart of the Mumbai city,’ video stuns people

