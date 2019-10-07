e-paper
Durga Puja 2019: Anand Mahindra, Raveena Tandon love this depiction of Goddess Durga by school kids

“So far the sweetest picture and portrayal of Ma Durga Devi by kids that I’ve seen on the net,” says Raveen Tandon.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“That is, indeed, superior to the largest & most dramatic pandals I’ve seen,” says Anand Mahindra.
“That is, indeed, superior to the largest & most dramatic pandals I’ve seen,” says Anand Mahindra. (Twitter)
         

With Durga Puja celebrations on in full swing, social media is buzzing with pictures and videos of pandals decked up for the festivities. This year varied themes have been selected for the decorations of pandals and the pictures look wonderful. However, a heartening picture of a bunch children depicting Goddess Durga is winning major love on Twitter. Several people, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra and actor Raveena Tandon, have tweeted about the image on the micro-blogging site.

“So far the sweetest picture and portrayal of Ma Durga Devi by kids that I’ve seen on the net,” says Raveen Tandon on Twitter about the viral picture. The children, dressed in school uniforms, are seen recreating the Mahishasuramardini pose where the Goddess is seen slaying the demon Mahishasur.

“That is, indeed, superior to the largest & most dramatic pandals I’ve seen,” says Anand Mahindra sharing a tweet posted by Twitter user Manoj Kumar.

The image has collected thousands of likes and retweets on Twitter. People have posting a ton of comments about the image.

“Photo depicts the Goddess in a simple yet elegant manner. Kids are great,” says a Twitter user. “This one’s the most enchanting pictures out of all those glittery pandal forwards,” says another. “Picture of the day,” says a third.

What do you think about the picture?

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:25 IST

