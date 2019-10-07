Durga Puja 2019: Kolkata cop went viral for unique way to manage crowd. He’s back

it-s-viral

Remember the cop who created a huge stir on social media with his unique way to manage crowds at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata? If you spend a decent amount of time on the Internet, chances are you remember him blowing his whistle in a rhythmic manner all the while gesturing to people to walk along. Well, the cop is back this year and going viral all over again.

Posts shared by Kolkata Police on Facebook and Twitter show Police Constable Elias Miah managing crowds in Tridhara. The video shows him dressed in black, balancing on a set of barricades whistling in his usual style.

“Energetic Elias!” tweeted Kolkata Police. “Constable Elias Miah of Reserve Force is back at #Tridhara performing duties with his signature exuberance.” They also shared the video on Facebook.

The video, since being shared on October 5, has collected over 12,000 reactions and more than 2,300 shares on Facebook. Several people have posted some wonderful comments about the video.

“Proud of you… hats off Kolkata Police,” says a Facebook user. “Very good service to public. Thank you very much friend,” says another. “Hats off to him! An enthusiastic cop for crowd management in Kolkata Police,” says a Twitter user. “Uff what energy... hats off... really you nailed it,” says another.

Last year, a video of Constable Elias Miah, shared by Facebook user Rajib Ghosh went all kinds of viral. The video , posted in October 2018, has collected over 30,000 shares and more than 22,000 reactions - and still counting.

What do you have to say about Constable Elias Miah and his style?

