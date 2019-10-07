e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Durga Puja 2019: Kolkata cop went viral for unique way to manage crowd. He’s back

Constable Elias Miah has gone viral all over again thanks to a video showing him managing crowds in his unique style.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Constable Elias Miah managing crowds in Tridhara.
Constable Elias Miah managing crowds in Tridhara. (Facebook/Kolkata Police )
         

Remember the cop who created a huge stir on social media with his unique way to manage crowds at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata? If you spend a decent amount of time on the Internet, chances are you remember him blowing his whistle in a rhythmic manner all the while gesturing to people to walk along. Well, the cop is back this year and going viral all over again.

Posts shared by Kolkata Police on Facebook and Twitter show Police Constable Elias Miah managing crowds in Tridhara. The video shows him dressed in black, balancing on a set of barricades whistling in his usual style.

“Energetic Elias!” tweeted Kolkata Police. “Constable Elias Miah of Reserve Force is back at #Tridhara performing duties with his signature exuberance.” They also shared the video on Facebook.

The video, since being shared on October 5, has collected over 12,000 reactions and more than 2,300 shares on Facebook. Several people have posted some wonderful comments about the video.

“Proud of you… hats off Kolkata Police,” says a Facebook user. “Very good service to public. Thank you very much friend,” says another. “Hats off to him! An enthusiastic cop for crowd management in Kolkata Police,” says a Twitter user. “Uff what energy... hats off... really you nailed it,” says another.

Last year, a video of Constable Elias Miah, shared by Facebook user Rajib Ghosh went all kinds of viral. The video , posted in October 2018, has collected over 30,000 shares and more than 22,000 reactions - and still counting.

What do you have to say about Constable Elias Miah and his style?

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:40 IST

tags
top news
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
William Kaelin, Gregg Semenza and Peter Ratcliffe win Nobel Medicine Prize
William Kaelin, Gregg Semenza and Peter Ratcliffe win Nobel Medicine Prize
Oct 07, 2019 15:50 IST
After backing Aarey tree felling, Union Minister refuses comment on SC order
After backing Aarey tree felling, Union Minister refuses comment on SC order
Oct 07, 2019 16:29 IST
‘Won’t succumb’, say Telangana RTC unions after KCR sacks 48,000 employees
‘Won’t succumb’, say Telangana RTC unions after KCR sacks 48,000 employees
Oct 07, 2019 09:39 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Oct 07, 2019 13:25 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 16:10 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News