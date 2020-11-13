e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dutch students build electric car from recycled material, including household garbage

Dutch students build electric car from recycled material, including household garbage

The bright yellow, sporty two-seater which the students named ‘Luca’, can reach a top speed of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour and has a reach of 220 kilometres when fully charged, the Technical University of Eindhoven said.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Eindhoven
Students Lisa van Etten, project manager TU/ecomotive and Matthijs van Wijk, public relations manager TU/ecomotive stand next to a car made of recycled waste in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Students Lisa van Etten, project manager TU/ecomotive and Matthijs van Wijk, public relations manager TU/ecomotive stand next to a car made of recycled waste in Eindhoven, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
         

Dutch students have created a fully functioning electric car made entirely out of waste, including plastics fished out of the sea, recycled PET bottles and household garbage.

The bright yellow, sporty two-seater which the students named ‘Luca’, can reach a top speed of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour and has a reach of 220 kilometres when fully charged, the Technical University of Eindhoven said.

Student Lisa van Etten, project manager TU/ecomotive takes out the battery from a car made from recycled waste in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Student Lisa van Etten, project manager TU/ecomotive takes out the battery from a car made from recycled waste in Eindhoven, Netherlands. ( REUTERS )

“This car is really special, because it’s made all out of waste”, project manager Lisa van Etten told Reuters.

“Our chassis is made out of flax and recycled PET bottles. For the interior we also used unsorted household waste.”

Student Lisa van Etten, project manager TU/ecomotive takes out the battery from a car made from recycled waste in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Student Lisa van Etten, project manager TU/ecomotive takes out the battery from a car made from recycled waste in Eindhoven, Netherlands. ( REUTERS )

Hard plastics normally found in televisions, toys and kitchen appliances were used for the car’s body, while the seat cushions consist of coconut and horse hairs.

The car was designed and built by a group of 22 students in around 18 months, Van Etten said, as an effort to prove the potential of waste.

Student Lisa van Etten, project manager TU/ecomotive takes out the battery from a car made from recycled waste in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Student Lisa van Etten, project manager TU/ecomotive takes out the battery from a car made from recycled waste in Eindhoven, Netherlands. ( REUTERS )

“We really hope that car companies will start using waste materials”, production team member Matthijs van Wijk said.

“It’s possible in many applications. More and more companies use waste or biobased materials in the interior, we want to show that it’s also possible to build a chassis out of it.”

tags
top news
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers
‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In