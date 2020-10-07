e-paper
Elephants to birds: Delhi zoo provides special care, food for 200 old animals

Elephants to birds: Delhi zoo provides special care, food for 200 old animals

These animals include tigers, lions, jaguars, leopards, elephants, Himalayan black bear, gaur and birds, Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said. 

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
New Delhi
Efforts are made by Delhi zoo for better upkeep on these animals (representational image).
In a first, the Delhi zoo has identified around 200 animals which have completed at least two-third of their average lifespan and is providing them special care and food, according to officials.

These animals include tigers, lions, jaguars, leopards, elephants, Himalayan black bear, gaur and birds, Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said. “We have identified around 200 animals which have completed their average life span or two-third of their expected age and taking their intensive care in terms of upkeep, food and nutrition.We cannot make them live forever but our approach is towards animal welfare,” he said.

“When we know that an animal is old, we can increase the frequency of health screening. For example, quarterly health screening can be conducted incase of such animals in place of annual screenings,” he said.

Efforts can be made for better upkeep of such animals. If the animal’s canine or molar teeth have eroded or broken, soft food can be given such as boiled meat, soup, cheese, khichdi or keema.

In addition, supplements like multi-vitamins and calcium are given in such cases, Pandey said.

