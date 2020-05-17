e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Elsa and Olaf to Rapunzel and Pascal, dad-daughter duo dresses up daily while taking out trash. Videos are absolutely adorable

Elsa and Olaf to Rapunzel and Pascal, dad-daughter duo dresses up daily while taking out trash. Videos are absolutely adorable

In the video, the dad-daughter duo is seen in different costumes.

it-s-viral Updated: May 17, 2020 18:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dad-daughter duo dressed as Elsa and Olaf.
The image shows the dad-daughter duo dressed as Elsa and Olaf. (Screengrab)
         

With schools closed and no way of meeting their friends, most kids are feeling bored. The story was the same for this little girl until her dad found a way to keep her entertained. He decided to dress up himself and his little girl in costumes as different cartoon characters while taking the trash out. Now a compilation of this father-daughter duo has made its way onto reddit and it is absolutely adorable.

“In order to entertain his daughter who is bored during quarantine they take the trash out every day together wearing different costumes,” with this caption a redditor has shared the video. It has now tugged at the heartstrings of people.

In the video, the duo is seen in different costumes. One day they go out as Elsa and Olaf and some other day as Rapunzel and her pet chameleon Pascal. Check out what other costumes they donned.

See the video and there’s a chance that it will fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling:

In order to entertain his daughter who is bored during quarantine they take the trash out every day together wearing different costumes from r/MadeMeSmile

The man also took to Instagram to share individual videos of his daily adventures with his daughter. Be it on Insta or reddit, people dropped all sorts of comments which show how impressed they were with this daily ritual of the duo.

“Parenting done right,” wrote a reddit user. “How great and adorable,” expressed another. “Wonderful! I am now a fan of them,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this father-daughter duo?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In