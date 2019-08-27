Emily Ratajkowski’s pic creates odd optical illusion people can’t get over

it-s-viral

Aug 27, 2019

When Emily Ratajkowski posted photos of her beach visit with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she probably didn’t expect such questions on her pictures. However, Instagram is at it asking the model and actor the same and rather bizarre question.

The first picture in Emily’s slideshow shared on August 25, is a black-and-white photo that shows Emily snuggling with her husband. And while most people see just that, many on Instagram says it’s an optical illusion. Several people are looking at the photo and wondering what’s wrong with Emily’s knee - something you can’t even see in the photo.

“I can’t be the only one who thought she had hair under her leg,” wonders an Instagram user. Turns out, they’re definitely not as several others have posted the same thing.

Emily’s pictures, since being shared on August 25, have collected over 8.1 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 comments - and still counting. The comments section of the post is flooded with reactions about Emily’s “hairy knee”.

“Thought you had knee pit hair,” says an Instagram user. “How are you growing so much hair on the back of your knee? That’s weird,” says another. “I was so confused as to why the bottom of your knees were hairy,” says a third.

What do you think of the picture? Is it as confusing as so many people think it is?

Aug 27, 2019