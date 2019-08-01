Emirates plane makes ‘majestic’ landing, Twitter is super impressed

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:15 IST

Who doesn’t like watching the clouds out of a plane window? It sure makes for stunning sight. Have you wondered though how a plane looks when it’s making its way through the clouds? Well, this video offers that view and Twitter has dubbed it “majestic”. A video that’s leaving netizens thoroughly impressed shows an Emirates aircraft emerging out of clouds just moments before making a landing. Chances are it’ll leave you mesmerized as well.

The stunning video has been shared by Emirates Airline on Twitter. “Now that’s how you make a grand entrance,” says the caption posted along with the video. It says further that the credit for the video goes to Tom Jones.

According to Gulf News, the A380 landed on a runway at London Gatwick. The clip shows the plane emerging out of blanket of clouds and makes for quite the sight. Take a look.

Now that’s how you make a grand entrance. Video credit: Tom Jones pic.twitter.com/ojAOguED4D — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 31, 2019

Since being shared last evening, the video has collected over 3,600 ‘likes’ and more than 1,100 retweets - and still counting. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“That’s majestic!” says one Twitter user. “Makes one smile,’ says another. “Mind blowing. Awesome video shooting. It’s looking like, King coming down on the runway,” says a third.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 15:25 IST