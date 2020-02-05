Fact check: Barack Obama and Michelle Obama haven’t filed for divorce. Truth behind viral claim

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:11 IST

An article about former US President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, getting divorced is being shared on social media by many. Published on a website named Empire News the article says that Barack Obama filed for divorce and revealed that he is living “a secret double life as a homosexual.” The news is fake.

Several people are sharing the article with the question if it’s true or not. Here’s such a post shared by a Facebook user.

Here are some other posts shared on Twitter:

Michelle Obama Files For Divorce After Shocking Revelation; Barack Obama Admits: ‘I’m Gay!’ | Empire News أوباما يتقدم بدعوى طلاق من زوجته لأنه شاذ جنسيا https://t.co/EXXiTD07iW — د. عبد الله الحميدان (@homeadan) January 27, 2020

Michelle Obama Files For Divorce After Shocking Revelation; Barack Obama Admits: ‘I’m Gay!’

POSTED ON JANUARY 18, 2020 BY BOB THE EMPIRE NEWS POTATO

Former President Barack Obama announced late last night that he had filed for divorce from his wife of 27 years, Michelle Obama, — Almarri (@Almarri2011) January 28, 2020

The news is false. The about section of the website, where the article was published, declares, “Empire News is intended for entertainment purposes only. Our website and social media content uses only fictional names, except in cases of public figure and celebrity parody or satirization. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.” Their writings are fictional.

About us section of the website which published the story.

Hence, the article about Barack Obama and Michelle Obama getting a divorce is a work of fiction.