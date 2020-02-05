e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Fact check: Barack Obama and Michelle Obama haven’t filed for divorce. Truth behind viral claim

Fact check: Barack Obama and Michelle Obama haven’t filed for divorce. Truth behind viral claim

Article about Barack Obama and Michelle Obama getting divorce is fake.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The article is fake.
The article is fake. (Screengrab)
         

An article about former US President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, getting divorced is being shared on social media by many. Published on a website named Empire News the article says that Barack Obama filed for divorce and revealed that he is living “a secret double life as a homosexual.” The news is fake.

Several people are sharing the article with the question if it’s true or not. Here’s such a post shared by a Facebook user.

Here are some other posts shared on Twitter:

The news is false. The about section of the website, where the article was published, declares, “Empire News is intended for entertainment purposes only. Our website and social media content uses only fictional names, except in cases of public figure and celebrity parody or satirization. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.” Their writings are fictional.

About us section of the website which published the story.
About us section of the website which published the story.

Hence, the article about Barack Obama and Michelle Obama getting a divorce is a work of fiction.

