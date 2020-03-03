Fact Check: Do the images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

A set of pictures showing women pelting or holding stones is being shared on social media with the claim that they are from Delhi. The claim, however, is false and the images are unrelated.

“Don’t fall in love with Muslim women from Delhi. Because they look like Mumtaz and are like roses but will pierce you like a thorn,” reads a portion of the translated caption. Along with that, the posts also have four images of woman throwing or carrying stones.

Take a look at one such post which was shared on Facebook:

Images being shared with false claim.

We ran reverse image search for each of the images and here’s what we unveiled:

Image 1

Image shows a burka-clad woman throwing stones.

The image where a burka-clad woman is seen throwing stones is an AP picture shared on Outlook India and on other websites too. The caption of the picture suggests that it shows a woman throwing stones at police vehicle in Srinagar. Hence, the image is not from Delhi.

Image 2

Image shows a woman using slingshot in Palestine.

This image shows a woman dressed in black T-shirt and camouflage pants with a slingshot. Several links and social media posts shared back in 2015, with the same image, suggest that it shows a Palestinian woman. So, the woman in question is not from Delhi.

Image 3

Two women holding stones.

The next picture shows two women standing with their faces covered and one of them is holding stones. We found a website showcasing different pictures form Palestinian, including the one in question. Hence, it’s not from Delhi. Also, the images where shared back in 2014.

Image 4

Woman holding stones in both hands.

This image shows a woman holding stones in both her hands and pointing towards something. The same image is shared on Getty images site back in 2015. The caption informs that the woman is Palestinian and was photographed during a clash with Israeli security forces. Hence, clearing the fact that the woman is not from Delhi.

So, the claim that the images show Muslim women in Delhi pelting stones is false.