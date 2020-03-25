Fact Check: Does the image show coronavirus-infected doctor couple saying last goodbyes? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:13 IST

An image of a couple staring into each other’s eyes is being shared with the claim that they are a doctor couple from Italy who have been infected with coronavirus and are saying their last goodbyes. The image is now being shared by many on the Internet with a false and misleading claim.

“They are a doctor couple from Italy and have treated 134 patients. They got COVID-19 on the 8th day and were kept in different rooms. When they realized they will not survive they came to the hospital lounge and stared at each other. Saying the last goodbye,” reads the caption of one such post shared by a Twitter user.

इटली के यह दोनों पति पत्नी डॉ है और दोनों ने दिन रात लग कर 134 मरोजो को बचाया..



लेकिन खुद 8 वे दिन कोरोना वायरस से बीमार हो गए और अलग अलग कमरे में शिफ्ट कर दिए गए...



दोनों हॉस्पिटल के लांज में,खड़े होकर मुहब्बत भरी नज़रों से एक-दूसरे को विदा करते हुए..💝💝

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/G6idQHoqbc — RAMNIWAS MEENA (@RNMEENA_1992) March 23, 2020

A reverse image search showed that the image was shared on Associated Press’ site on March, 2020. The caption reveals that the image is of a man and a woman kissing in the Barcelona, Spain airport.

The image shared on Associated Press’ website.

The same image was also used in a report by Fox Business referring to the duo as a couple in Spain.

Hence, the image doesn’t show coronavirus infected doctor couple saying goodbye to each other. The claim is false.

