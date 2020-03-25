e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Does the image show coronavirus-infected doctor couple saying last goodbyes? Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Does the image show coronavirus-infected doctor couple saying last goodbyes? Here’s the truth

The image is being shared with a false and misleading claim.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is being widely shared with a false claim.
The image is being widely shared with a false claim. (Screengrab)
         

An image of a couple staring into each other’s eyes is being shared with the claim that they are a doctor couple from Italy who have been infected with coronavirus and are saying their last goodbyes. The image is now being shared by many on the Internet with a false and misleading claim.

“They are a doctor couple from Italy and have treated 134 patients. They got COVID-19 on the 8th day and were kept in different rooms. When they realized they will not survive they came to the hospital lounge and stared at each other. Saying the last goodbye,” reads the caption of one such post shared by a Twitter user.

A reverse image search showed that the image was shared on Associated Press’ site on March, 2020. The caption reveals that the image is of a man and a woman kissing in the Barcelona, Spain airport.

The image shared on Associated Press’ website.
The image shared on Associated Press’ website.

The same image was also used in a report by Fox Business referring to the duo as a couple in Spain.

Hence, the image doesn’t show coronavirus infected doctor couple saying goodbye to each other. The claim is false.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Vladimir Putin release lions to enforce corona lockdown in Russia? Here’s the truth

tags
top news
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Live: Home Ministry postpones Census 2021, NPR updation
Live: Home Ministry postpones Census 2021, NPR updation
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news