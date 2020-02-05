Fact Check: Does viral image show bodies of people killed by coronavirus in China? Here’s the truth

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:59 IST

A picture of people lying on the ground is being shared with the same claim. The posts circulating claim that the image shows bodies of those who died from coronavirus in China. Though written in different languages, the posts have the same claim along with the image. The claim, however, is false.

“Satellite photo in China. More people are dying, the antidote has not been discovered, no soldiers from any troops who are able to prevent this virus. Is this a punishment?” reads one of the captions when translated from Indonesian.

Here are some more posts shared on Facebook.

A reverse image search on Yandex suggests that the picture was shared back in 2014 by Reuters and was captured in Germany. Hence, it is neither recent nor shot in China.

The image is actually a part of an art project and it shows people lying down in a pedestrian zone in Germany in the remembrance of the 528 victims of the Katzbach Nazi concentration camp.

So, the claim that the picture shows people who died because of coronavirus is false.