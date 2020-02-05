e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Does viral image show bodies of people killed by coronavirus in China? Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Does viral image show bodies of people killed by coronavirus in China? Here’s the truth

The claim shared with the image is fake.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture is being shared with an untrue claim.
The picture is being shared with an untrue claim. (Screengrab)
         

A picture of people lying on the ground is being shared with the same claim. The posts circulating claim that the image shows bodies of those who died from coronavirus in China. Though written in different languages, the posts have the same claim along with the image. The claim, however, is false.

“Satellite photo in China. More people are dying, the antidote has not been discovered, no soldiers from any troops who are able to prevent this virus. Is this a punishment?” reads one of the captions when translated from Indonesian.

Here are some more posts shared on Facebook.

Post with false claim.
Post with false claim.
Facebook post shared with false claim.
Facebook post shared with false claim.

A reverse image search on Yandex suggests that the picture was shared back in 2014 by Reuters and was captured in Germany. Hence, it is neither recent nor shot in China.

The image is actually a part of an art project and it shows people lying down in a pedestrian zone in Germany in the remembrance of the 528 victims of the Katzbach Nazi concentration camp.

So, the claim that the picture shows people who died because of coronavirus is false.

tags
top news
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in J-K
Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in J-K
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news