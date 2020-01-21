e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Does viral video show Assam police evicting people under NRC? Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Does viral video show Assam police evicting people under NRC? Here’s the truth

The claim, however, is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 21, 2020 19:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video is being shared with a false claim.
The video is being shared with a false claim. (Facebook)
         

Posts with a claim that people are being evicted from their homes under NRC in Assam are being shared across social media with the same video. The clip shows a police crackdown on a group of people. However, not only is the claim false but the video hasn’t been shot in Assam either.

“Call it Fortunate or Unfortunate??? NRC started in Assam. They have begun evicting people from their homes. The media doesn’t show this. This is only one of the many that’s not shown. Very unfortunate,” wrote a Facebook user who shared the video.

Several others too shared the same video with the exact caption.

Video with the same false claim is being shared online.
Video with the same false claim is being shared online.

A close look at the video suggests that the police badge worn by the officers belongs to Rajasthan Police.

Image showing badges of Assam police and Rajasthan police.
Image showing badges of Assam police and Rajasthan police.

Reverse image searches of the video’s keyframes also revealed tweets with the same video shared back in August 2019. The tweets claim that the incident took place in Jaipur’s Kanota.

Going through the tweet’s comments, we also came across a screenshot of a newspaper clipping detailing the incident. Further search led us to the epaper of Rajasthan Patrika, a Hindi daily, where the news was published on August 3, 2019.

Translated, the news states that the incident took place when officers of Jaipur Development Authority tried to abolish an encroached property.

News published in Rajasthan Patrika.
News published in Rajasthan Patrika.

Hence, the claim is false and the video does not show people being evicted under NRC in Assam.

tags
top news
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour-long wait
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour-long wait
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Akali-BJP ties in Punjab could come under strain
Akali-BJP ties in Punjab could come under strain
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news