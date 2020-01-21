Fact Check: Does viral video show Assam police evicting people under NRC? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

Posts with a claim that people are being evicted from their homes under NRC in Assam are being shared across social media with the same video. The clip shows a police crackdown on a group of people. However, not only is the claim false but the video hasn’t been shot in Assam either.

“Call it Fortunate or Unfortunate??? NRC started in Assam. They have begun evicting people from their homes. The media doesn’t show this. This is only one of the many that’s not shown. Very unfortunate,” wrote a Facebook user who shared the video.

Several others too shared the same video with the exact caption.

A close look at the video suggests that the police badge worn by the officers belongs to Rajasthan Police.

Image showing badges of Assam police and Rajasthan police.

Reverse image searches of the video’s keyframes also revealed tweets with the same video shared back in August 2019. The tweets claim that the incident took place in Jaipur’s Kanota.

Going through the tweet’s comments, we also came across a screenshot of a newspaper clipping detailing the incident. Further search led us to the epaper of Rajasthan Patrika, a Hindi daily, where the news was published on August 3, 2019.

Translated, the news states that the incident took place when officers of Jaipur Development Authority tried to abolish an encroached property.

News published in Rajasthan Patrika.

Hence, the claim is false and the video does not show people being evicted under NRC in Assam.