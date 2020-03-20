Fact Check: Is Amul shutting its milk chilling centers from March 21 amid coronavirus outbreak? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

A false notice claiming that the milk chilling centers of dairy giant Amul are shutting down starting from March 21 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Several people are sharing an image of the fake notice on different social media platforms, especially Facebook. There is, however, no truth in the notice.

Here’s one such post which was shared by a Facebook user.

Amul’s official social media handles don’t make any such claim. Also, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) RS Sodhi took to Twitter to debunk the news.

“It seems somebody spreading this news which is fake and none of our milk chilling centre or procurement activities are going to close down , Rather we are procuring more,” he posted. He also shared the same notice in his tweet to let people know about the particular rumour he is addressing.

Sodhi also mentioned about more procurement of product while talking to Financial Express. He added that the company is ready to deal with any rise in demand without any price hike in the near future.

So, the notice claiming Amul is shutting down its chilling plants is false.