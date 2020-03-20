e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Is Amul shutting its milk chilling centers from March 21 amid coronavirus outbreak? Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Is Amul shutting its milk chilling centers from March 21 amid coronavirus outbreak? Here’s the truth

A fake notice is now being shared by many.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:36 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows an Amul milk packet (representational image).
The image shows an Amul milk packet (representational image). (Screengrab)
         

A false notice claiming that the milk chilling centers of dairy giant Amul are shutting down starting from March 21 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Several people are sharing an image of the fake notice on different social media platforms, especially Facebook. There is, however, no truth in the notice.

Here’s one such post which was shared by a Facebook user.

Amul’s official social media handles don’t make any such claim. Also, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) RS Sodhi took to Twitter to debunk the news.

“It seems somebody spreading this news which is fake and none of our milk chilling centre or procurement activities are going to close down , Rather we are procuring more,” he posted. He also shared the same notice in his tweet to let people know about the particular rumour he is addressing.

Sodhi also mentioned about more procurement of product while talking to Financial Express. He added that the company is ready to deal with any rise in demand without any price hike in the near future.

So, the notice claiming Amul is shutting down its chilling plants is false.

tags
top news
Covid-19 Live updates: On video call with PM, Bengal CM makes an appeal
Covid-19 Live updates: On video call with PM, Bengal CM makes an appeal
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news