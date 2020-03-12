Fact Check: Is Maggi selling beef-flavoured noodles in India? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

Posts claiming Maggi is selling beef-flavoured noodles in India are being shared across social media. The posts also have images of products with “Beef flavor” written on it. The claim, however, is false. Beef flavoured Maggi is not sold in India but in countries.

“Friends, now Maggi is selling products with beef in it. A few days back Maggi was sold with lead and now this. We have to teach these foreign companies a lesson. Embrace Indian made products and boycott the foreign ones,” reads the translated caption of a tweet. Along with that, the Twitter user also shared four images of different Maggi products with the words “Beef flavour” written on them.

Maggi is manufactured and sold by Nestlé. The company replied from their official Twitter handle on the post and debunked the claim. “Hi, we would like to inform you that MAGGI Noodles manufactured and sold by Nestlé India does not contain beef or any form of beef flavor,” they wrote.

Hi, we would like to inform you that MAGGI Noodles manufactured and sold by Nestlé India does not contain beef or any form of beef flavor. — We Care At Nestlé (@NestleIndiaCare) March 11, 2020

Nestle sells the beef-flavoured Maggi products in Australia and New Zealand. The official Maggi websites of both the countries show the same.

Maggi products available in India are chicken flavoured. There’s no other non-vegetarian option sold.

So, the claim that Maggi is selling beef-flavoured products in India is false. Also, the images are not of products sold in India.