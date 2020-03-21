Fact Check: President Donald Trump didn’t announce launch of coronavirus vaccine by ‘next Sunday’

it-s-viral

A 37-second-long excerpt from a press conference held by US President Donald Trump on the coronavirus outbreak is now being shared online with a false claim. It says that President Trump announced that Roche Diagnostics, a pharmaceutical company, has succeeded in developing a vaccine for coronavirus. It further claims the vaccine will be launched by “next Sunday.”

In the video, Matt Sauce, president and CEO of the North-American division of Roche Diagnostics thanks the concerned authorities for their rapid approval of the coronavirus test not vaccine.

In the video, Sauce says “Thank you, Mr. President. So, from Roche, we want to thank the FDA for their rapid approval of our coronavirus test. We really appreciate the partnership with the CDC and the FDA to get that to market as fast as possible because it’s critical for us to make that available to help patients in need, and working with laboratories to get it up and going in the near future, which will bring hundreds of thousands of tests available to patients in need in the United States. So, thank you.”

After his speech Trump says, “And you can do it. You can do it. A great company.”

Now, Donald Trump announced that Roche Medical Company will launch the vaccine next Sunday and millions of doses are ready for it.. The end of the play.#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/euQhkmg5Xq — Naheed Tariq (@NaheedTariq5) March 16, 2020

We found a video of the entire press conference as shared by the White House. The scene that plays out in the 37-second-long video is also seen in this video.

The news about the test kits was also shared by the company on their official Twitter handle:

Roche #SARSCoV2 test kits on a FedEx truck get a police escort to Indianapolis International Airport. They’re headed to customers and the patients they serve. Learn more about the Roche test, including FAQs, here: https://t.co/NS1upW340w#RocheProud #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OlNH5CIzS2 — Roche Diagnostics USA (@RocheDiaUSA) March 15, 2020

US senator Rand Paul also tweeted about the company developing test kits.

So, the claim that President Donald Trump announced coronavirus vaccine will be launched by “next Sunday” is false and misleading.