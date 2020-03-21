e-paper
Fact Check: President Donald Trump didn't announce launch of coronavirus vaccine by 'next Sunday'

Fact Check: President Donald Trump didn’t announce launch of coronavirus vaccine by ‘next Sunday’

The video is being shared with a false and misleading claim.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 21, 2020 15:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screengrab from the video of President Donald Trump’s press conference on coronavirus.
The image is a screengrab from the video of President Donald Trump’s press conference on coronavirus. (YouTube/The White House)
         

A 37-second-long excerpt from a press conference held by US President Donald Trump on the coronavirus outbreak is now being shared online with a false claim. It says that President Trump announced that Roche Diagnostics, a pharmaceutical company, has succeeded in developing a vaccine for coronavirus. It further claims the vaccine will be launched by “next Sunday.”

In the video, Matt Sauce, president and CEO of the North-American division of Roche Diagnostics thanks the concerned authorities for their rapid approval of the coronavirus test not vaccine.

In the video, Sauce says “Thank you, Mr. President. So, from Roche, we want to thank the FDA for their rapid approval of our coronavirus test. We really appreciate the partnership with the CDC and the FDA to get that to market as fast as possible because it’s critical for us to make that available to help patients in need, and working with laboratories to get it up and going in the near future, which will bring hundreds of thousands of tests available to patients in need in the United States. So, thank you.”

After his speech Trump says, “And you can do it. You can do it. A great company.”

Here a Twitter user who shared the video with the misleading claim.

People are also forwarding it on Whatsapp:

We found a video of the entire press conference as shared by the White House. The scene that plays out in the 37-second-long video is also seen in this video.

The news about the test kits was also shared by the company on their official Twitter handle:

US senator Rand Paul also tweeted about the company developing test kits.

So, the claim that President Donald Trump announced coronavirus vaccine will be launched by “next Sunday” is false and misleading.

