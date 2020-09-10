e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Family spots ‘alien-like’ sea creatures on beach, they’re worth over Rs 47 lakh

Family spots ‘alien-like’ sea creatures on beach, they’re worth over Rs 47 lakh

The creatures are actually a delicacy.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the images shared by Martyn Green on Facebook.
One of the images shared by Martyn Green on Facebook.
         

They’re wonderful. They’re weird. They’re costly. And, now, images and videos of these creatures have created a buzz among people. There’s a possibility that they will amaze you too. But beware they may leave you with a strange aftertaste.

It all started with a post by Martyn Green. He took to Facebook to share information about the creatures called Gooseneck Barnacle. While out with his family, his wife spotted a log of wood covered with the animals and now their mesmerising videos and images have got people hooked.

The creatures are actually a delicacy worth £25 (over Rs 2,000) each, reports DailyMail. The total value of all the creatures could be as high as £50,000, more than Rs 47 lakh.

The images show the log covered in Gooseneck Barnacle. As for the videos, one of them shows a close look of the log. The other clip shows the tentacled-creatures getting back inside their white shells.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, people have shared all sorts of comments about the “alien-like” creatures. From calling them beautiful to commenting about how they are creeped out, people shared various responses.

“Amazing to watch, quite spooky,” wrote a Facebook user. “It’s weird but interesting,” expressed another. “Absolutely amazing but very scary,” said a third.

What do you think of the videos and the images? Did they amaze you or scare you or both?

tags
top news
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 vaccine by year-end, CEO says
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 vaccine by year-end, CEO says
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘You are not going anywhere’: Lalu Yadav to leader who quit after 32 years
‘You are not going anywhere’: Lalu Yadav to leader who quit after 32 years
Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale
Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In