Farhan recites the corona version of Zinda Ho Tum from ZNMD. And it goes viral!

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:19 IST

Pop culture references have always been a bedrock for creating social awareness. As the world continues its crusade against the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, several examples of parodies of popular song and movie dialogues are being used to capture attention and create awareness about this deadly pandemic.

In a video that he shared on his Instagram, Farhan Akhtar delivered the message that keeping oneself safe by following all the necessary precautions is the only way to survive the pandemic. He put a spin on the words of the poem, Zinda Ho Tum from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The new fun and informative version has Farhan telling people, that they will be alive, if they maintain social distancing, wear masks, and keep sanitisers in their pockets.

Ever since the post, it has received over four lakh views, and nearly one lakh likes, and users have been applauding Farhan for the cleverly worded rhyme scheme which reminds one of the original poem, which was penned by Farhan’s father, lyricist Javed Akhtar, for the film.

Just like many other stars, Farhan has also been trying to spread a sense of unity amid this lockdown. A few days ago, the 46-year-old posted a video of himself playing his song, Don’t Say It’s the End, from his album Echoes.